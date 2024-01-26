Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are one of the longest-standing couples from the 2000s. They met during a ski trip in Park City, Utah, in January 2007, and sparks began to fly. The “Sexy Back” singer popped the question almost five years later in December 2011 and they married in an intimate wedding in Tuscany, Italy, in October 2012. In April 2015, the couple welcomed their first son, Silas, and then went on to add ​their second son, ​Phineas, to the family in January 2021.

Throughout their 17 years together, the couple has weathered everything from cheating rumors to Justin’s backlash from Britney Spears’ memoir, The Woman in Me. Since the couple keeps their love life private, fans can’t help but wonder if Justin and Jessica are still together.

Are Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Still Together?

As of January 2024, Justin and Jessica ​seem to be still together. Justin released a new song that month titled “Selfish,” which seemed to declare his everlasting love for Jessica.

In the single Justin croons that his “heart is beating for you all the time,” which is followed by the chorus, “It’s bad for my mental, but I can’t fight it when you’re out lookin’ like you do, but you can’t hide it.”

Before the release, Jessica shared photos of herself and the “Cry Me a River” artist enjoying a night out in Las Vegas in December 2023. She was there to support Justin as he performed at the event at the Fontainebleau.

Jessica also posted a sweet birthday message for Justin in January 2023, showing fans that their love was as strong as ever.

“Happy birthday to the person who challenges and inspires me every day,” Jessica wrote in a caption on Instagram next to photos of her and Justin cuddling up to one another on a boat. “The person who keeps me laughing and creating and risking it all. The person who makes ordinary extraordinary. You know who you are. I love you.”

Did Justin Timberlake Cheat on Jessica Biel?

Three years after they started dating in 2007, Justin and Jessica faced their first cheating scandal. The couple split in March 2011 over Justin’s alleged ​affair with ​Olivia Munn. In October 2010, Us Weekly reported that Justin had a three-day fling with Olivia that September. ​

A source revealed to the publication ​at the time that Justin “[had] been telling people it’s over with Jessica, even though the reality is he’s just doing it behind her back.”

However, Justin’s rep adamantly denied the allegations while Olivia’s rep refused to comment on the actress’ personal life.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Jessica and Justin were able to work through his alleged infidelity. They got back together in November 2011 and went on to marry in October 2012. Their marriage seemed to be smooth sailing until they faced cheating rumors once again in November 2019. While filming the movie Palmer, the “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer was spotted out with the costars and crew of the film in New Orleans. Photos showed Justin holding hands with actress Alisha Wainwright and she rested her hand on his knee. ​

A rep for Alisha said there was “no validity to this speculation” and added that she and Justin were simply “working on a project together.”

Justin himself ​released a statement ​denying the ​cheating claims a few days later.

“I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love,” he said. “A few weeks ago, I displayed a strong lapse in judgment – but let me be clear – nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better.”

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s Reactions to Britney Spears Bombshell

Justin found himself in the hot seat once again after Britney Spears released her memoir and claimed that she got pregnant with their child at just 19 years old. The “Toxic” singer said that Justin ​”wasn’t happy about the pregnancy,” and she “agreed not to have the baby.” Fans of Britney relentlessly slammed the​ ‘NSync alum. However, the bombshell affected Jessica as well.

“Of course, Justin and Jessica were affected by the accusations,” a source exclusively revealed to Life & Style in December 2023. “Justin makes no excuses for his past behavior, and he’s sorry but he’s a different person now, with a family, a career, responsibilities. Jessica knows that.”