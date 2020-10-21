Jennifer Garner got real about her love life after her split from businessman John Miller and said it can be stressful dating in the limelight because of public opinion.

The Peppermint actress, 48, discussed the pressures of trying to sustain a relationship while other people are constantly looking for faults during a new episode of the Tell Me More With Kelly Corrigan show.

“If it’s true and you are starting to be serious with someone and they start saying, ‘Well, when are they gonna be engaged?’ It’s almost like you just want to get there so that you can complete that and just maybe it will die down for a second,” the mom of three said in the interview, which aired on Monday, October 19.

“You’re always kind of chasing peace, and because it’s already been in print it feels like it’s a done deal already, whatever it is,” the producer continued about the scrutiny she faced over the years. “And then it’s immediately, ‘Trouble in paradise.’ And it becomes almost a self-fulfilling prophecy.”

Jennifer’s most high-profile breakup was with Ben Affleck. After marrying in 2005, they welcomed kids Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel 8. The Texas native separated from the Gone Girl actor, 48, in 2015, and their divorce was finalized in November 2018. She later began a relationship with John, 42, but In Touch confirmed they called it quits in August following less than two years of dating.

John and Jennifer “are no longer together,” a source exclusively told In Touch at the time. “They split up before L.A. went into lockdown [because of the coronavirus pandemic],” the insider added. “Jen and John remain on friendly terms so there’s a possibility that they could rekindle their relationship in the future, but right now it’s over.”

Now that Jennifer and the attorney are riding solo, her children “miss” having her ex around, another insider told In Touch, but “life goes on.”

Earlier this year, Ben didn’t hold back while speaking out about his split from Jennifer. He said their divorce was his “biggest regret” during an interview with The New York Times. However, he was determined to let go of the shame and guilt.

“It’s not particularly healthy for me to obsess over the failures — the relapses — and beat myself up,” the actor, who is now dating Ana de Armas, said. “I have certainly made mistakes. I have certainly done things that I regret. But you’ve got to pick yourself up, learn from it, learn some more, try to move forward.”

They’re all living and learning!