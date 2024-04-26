Former porn star Jenna Jameson is about to fly solo again after wife Jessi Lawless filed for divorce following less than a year of marriage.

Lawless — who wed Jameson in May 2023 — took to TikTok to explain that the 50-year-old star of Zombie Strippers had fallen off the wagon and, worse, refused to apologize or promise she’d try to curb her drinking.

“There are a lot of rumors going around that Jenna and I are getting a divorce, and I’m making this video to confirm that,” Lawless, 41, reportedly said in a since-deleted video, which took aim at Jameson’s alleged drinking. Lawless claimed Jameson broke her sobriety streak during a solo trip to Chicago.

“This is the first time she’s gone to an event without me since we’ve been married. This is the first time she’s been away from me,” Lawless said. “I’ve been keeping her on the straight and narrow. She goes to Chicago, and she starts drinking. And then when I confronted her about it, she was definitely trying to lie about it until I told her that I had pictures.”

“She admitted it, obviously,” Lawless claimed, adding that she “shouldn’t have had such high expectations.”

Lawless also shared an Instagram Story, captured by Newsweek, over the weekend that appeared share more details about their split. “I see the lies,” she wrote in the social media post. “I’ve gone no contact with her & she’s losing her mind over it, poking at me and doing things to make me call her. I won’t.”

Addressing the video announcing their breakup, Lawless said she was “wrong for taking this public in the first place but I know what she’s capable of and I lived the nightmare daily with her.”

However, she added, “I love her very much, but she is terrible for my mental health & has made me question being on this earth the past few days. I am breaking this cycle. Love you baby, but I can’t be with you. I’m moving on & refuse to speak about this again. Thanks to everyone who can see thru her pattern.”

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Jameson has also seemingly addressed the split on her social media account, sharing a recent photo from the gym with the caption, “Healing can be so hard when your inner child wants love, your teenage self wants revenge, and your current self only wants peace.”

Jameson’s last two marriages, to men, also failed. She wed adult film star Brad Armstrong in December 1996, though their marriage only lasted 10 weeks (they informally separated before officially divorcing in March 2001). She then tied the knot in 2003 with adult film star Jay Grdina; they divorced in 2006.