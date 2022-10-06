Teen Mom OG alum Cheyenne Floyd opened up about a traumatic experience in which she and husband Zach Davis were driving with their children in Los Angeles when a gunman opened fire on their vehicle. Keep reading for everything we know about the shooter.

What Happened to Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis?

“We’re just riding and the music was playing,” Zach said during the premiere episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter in September 2022. “It was a normal car day, and Chey looks at me and goes, ‘What is that?’ It was a green beam on my face.”

The MTV star – who shares daughter Ryder with ex Cory Wharton and son Ace with her husband – went on to say that it’s a miracle that everyone survived the incident.

“God literally covered us that day because every cop who was there said they don’t understand how we are all alive,” Cheyenne said. “I had to pinch myself to make sure I understood that I was alive.”

While the family of four feels lucky to be alive, Cheyenne also opened up about how the entire ordeal wasn’t “fair.”

“I feel like he didn’t kill us, but he took so much from us,” she added. “I don’t get why we have to go through that. I don’t get why the kids have to go through that.”

Who Shot at Cheyenne Floyd?

Cheyenne and Zach revealed that after seeing the green beam flash across his face, they both turned and immediately recognized the man wielding the gun.

“It was somebody we both knew,” Zach claimed. “He’s been here at Chey’s house. There are pictures with him, and all of a sudden, you start hearing shots. He hit the car 13 times and we crashed into the back of a Prius. It was the worst feeling in the world.”

While the identity of the shooter has yet to be revealed and the couple currently in the midst of a court battle against the man, rumors started swirling that the California pair may have made up the whole ordeal for ratings.

“It keeps coming to my attention that there is a lot being said about the incident we were involved in. So let’s get some things straight,” Zach reportedly wrote via his Instagram Story, according to screengrabs posted by Teen Mom Chatter’s Instagram account. “It happened. A lot of crimes go down in L.A. that do not make the news. Chey and I would never make up this dramatic of a story for ratings, it’s taken us a year to even be able to talk publicly about what we have been going through. This was a senseless act and living in L.A. it is not uncommon.”

“Stop the narrative that this was a friend or justify what we went through because I have a past,” he continued, sharing a photo of their white BMW X6 riddled with bullet holes. “This has zero connection. This is still an active case which is why we can’t give details.”