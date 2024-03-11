No bad blood here! Briana DeJesus and Mackenzie McKee were able to put their former feud behind them while filming season 3 of Teen Mom: Family Reunion.

“It was surprisingly great,” Briana, 29, exclusively tells In Touch of reuniting with her Teen Mom 3 costar. “I know there was a little bit of a hiccup back in the day, but we’re past that. We’re over that. I think she’s a great person. She brought so much energy to the house and it was a really good experience.”

Briana and Mackenzie, 29, were both on the only season of Teen Mom 3 in 2013. After the show’s cancellation, both ladies were interviewed to become new cast members on Teen Mom 2 in 2017. Briana was chosen to join the cast and Mackenzie didn’t hide her disappointment. “I hope MTV didn’t choose her over me because I am married and have three kids with the same guy,” she said. “The story on different baby daddies is what people are interested in.”

A few months later, she also “liked” a social media post that protested MTV’s casting decision. When Briana caught wind of the former cheerleader’s social media activity, she tweeted, “Lmao [Mackenzie] why?” Mackenzie did not directly respond to Briana’s message but she did seemingly address the controversy in her own tweets. “I don’t hate anyone,” she wrote. “I’ve always loved this person. But I can promise she hates me.”

Days later, she opened up about the feud in an interview. “I refuse to speak about her anymore,” Mackenzie insisted. “It’s more of a reason for her to blast lies about me. Best of luck to her.”

By 2018, things were still tense between the women. “The last time me and Bri talked she told me that I am a nutcase and that I need to get my tubes tied,” Mackenzie claimed. “We just kind of blocked each other from there. It was a mess.”

Luckily, they were able to keep the drama at bay for Teen Mom: Family Reunion, which features several Teen Mom stars gathering in Colombia to “create healthy relationships and heal from the past.”

“I really went in there just to have a good time,” Briana shares. “I know there was a lot of things that I have been struggling with mentally and thank god for the coaches there to help me learn a thing or two. But I just learned to just live in the moment and to just be patient with myself and to know that I’m not perfect. But I am perfect, in a sense, if that makes sense.” She also promises that viewers will get “a different vibe” from the show. “It’s not regular Teen Mom [like] you guys have seen in the past,” she teases.

While many of the cast members are on Family Reunion with their significant others, Bri will be riding solo. However, fans have noticed that she’s been dropping hints about a potential new man in her life recently. “Stay tuned,” she says.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion airs on MTV Wednesday beginning March 13 at 8 p.m. ET.