Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee and her husband Josh McKee have split after more than eight years of marriage. She wrote in a Tuesday, July 26, Instagram post, “With all the messages I’m receiving and articles coming out, I wanted you guys to hear what’s going on from me alone. Sometimes things work and sometimes, no matter how hard you fight, it just doesn’t work out.”

“I am breaking my silence about Josh, and I being done. I will always respect him as the father of my children but it’s time for me to find my happy,” she added.

“I’m coming from a very deep, raw and vulnerable part of my heart … life is crazy. Our entire life was played out in the spotlight,” Mackenzie, 27, shared in a statement to Celebuzz.

“I’m stepping into an entire new life and new me. The things I use to cry over, are now a walk in the park,” she told the site, adding, “I’m so thankful for the past 12 years with Josh and what they taught me. Josh and I are both still young with an entire life ahead of us. And I wish nothing but peace and happiness for him and his future. Everyone has their own story, and this is mine.”

Fans first got to know the couple when they appeared on 16 and Pregnant in 2011, and they joined the cast of Teen Mom 3 before graduating to the flagship Teen Mom OG in 2019. “It’s like I was given an opportunity and then it was taken from me, and I didn’t really get to tell my story,” Mackenzie told Us Weekly at the time, adding, “I’m really excited to pick up where I left off and continue telling my story.”

The couple split just shy of their nine-year wedding anniversary. The former high school sweethearts tied the knot on Aug. 17, 2013, in a country-themed wedding when Mackenzie was 18 years old and pregnant with their second child. The pair welcomed their first child, son Gannon, in September 2011, which was featured in 16 and Pregnant. They went on to have daughter Jaxie in February 2014, and a second son, Broncs Weston, in August 2016.

This isn’t the first time Mackenzie and Josh have split. On August 16, 2019, the MTV star took to social media to share that she and her husband were going their separate ways after six years of marriage. “I would like to say, that due to stress, me needing to stay focused, the media, etc. I am deciding my marriage needs a break,” Mackenzie wrote, adding, “My heart breaks for my kids. But as of right now, this is what’s best.”

But two months later, the pair not only reconciled, but they also got “re-engaged.” In an Instagram post, Mackenzie wrote, “This man … I will never forget my 25th birthday. Six hours of opening up clues and going on a scavenger hunt. Even putting on a dress you picked out. I still can’t believe the work God has done. My ring is beautiful, and I choose you over and over. Here’s to new beginnings in Christ,” along with the hashtag, “you don’t have to understand our love story.”