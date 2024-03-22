Princess Kate Middleton‘s decision to reveal she’s been diagnosed with cancer at 6 p.m. London time on Friday, March 22, came with a very moving reason. According to Kensington Palace, her three children she shares with Prince William finishing school and beginning their mid-term break prompted Kate’s announcement.

The princess’ announcement was released in a video where she shared when and how she received the news she had cancer, as well as that she had started treatment. It is believed that Kate, 42, waited until Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, had finished up classes earlier in the day at Berkshire’s The Lambrook School. The kids are now on a spring break where they won’t return to classes until April 17.

That will allow the children to have time away with Kate and William, 41, likely at the family’s beloved Anmer Hall home in Norfolk, where they can bond and share close times together amid Kate’s health crisis. It also saves the children from having to discuss their mother’s cancer with their classmates for almost a month, as the nation and the world have more time to absorb the news.

InStar

Kate underwent an unspecified type of abdominal surgery on January 16, spending 13 days in the hospital before returning to the family’s Windsor home, Adelaide Cottage, to recuperate. At the time, Kensington Palace said the princess wouldn’t be returning to public royal duties until sometime after Easter, which is on March 31.

Following several months of wild conspiracies about the status of Kate’s health and why she hadn’t been seen in so long, the princess made the brave statement to tell the world about what her private health battle had been.

Wearing a striped sweater and jeans while sitting on a bench in front of a garden of flowers, Kate revealed, “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventive chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

The princess then spoke of how it affected her immediate family.

“This of course came as a huge shock and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them and to reassure them that I’m going to be OK,” she continued.

Kate then made a plea for privacy so she could fully focus on her recovery with so many questions regarding her health now answered.

“We hope that you’ll understand that as a family we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able. But for now, I must focus on making a full recovery,” the princess stated.