Princess Kate Middleton has been the focus of some bizarre conspiracy theories due to her absence from the spotlight since December 2023, but a spokesperson for Prince William said the royal isn’t giving them much thought.

“His focus is on his work and not on social media,” the spokesperson said on Wednesday, March 6. ​

However, many ​maintain that the royal family should be more forthcoming with information to avoid situations that take on lives of their own on social media.​

“Everybody feels unsettled by uncertainty, and there is too much uncertainty that is surrounding the monarchy right now,” royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith told People in an article published on Wednesday, March 6. “Queen Elizabeth used to say, ‘I need to be seen to be believed.’ It is important for Charles and his reign for the public to know a little bit more.”

William’s response comes after weeks of speculation from the public regarding Kate’s whereabouts, even though the mom of three was spotted for the first time in 2024 on Monday, March 4, riding as a passenger in a car driven by her mother, Carole Middleton. However, rumors about Kate’s absence continued to run rampant due to the lack of details about her current well-being.

“Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates,” a royal representative told In Touch on Monday, March 4. “That guidance stands.”

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Palace officials announced on January 17 that the princess underwent planned abdominal surgery one day prior.

“The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days, before returning home to continue her recovery.” The family’s statement also made it clear that Kate would not be divulging much about her condition and said that she wouldn’t return to her public duties until after Easter (March 31).

“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate,” the statement read. “She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.”

Kate, 42, was released from the hospital on January 29, and continued her recovery at home. The palace confirmed that she was making “good progress” at the time.

“The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided,” the family’s statement said. “The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world.”

Since her release, the ​princess reportedly spent some time at Amner Hall on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk where she was accompanied by William, 41, and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.