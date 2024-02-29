Kate Middleton has not been seen in public since December 2023, leaving fans curious about where she is and whether she’s OK. Concerns about the royal’s health were raised after it was confirmed that she was hospitalized for surgery in January 2024.

Where Is Kate Middleton After Surgery?

The Princess of Wales is at home recovering from her January 16, 2024, abdominal surgery. She was discharged from the hospital on January 29, 2024, and the palace confirmed that she returned to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, where she lives with husband Prince William and their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

“She is making good progress,” the palace’s statement confirmed. “The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided. The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world.”

On February 9, 2024, Kate quietly left Windsor to spend time with her family at Anmer Hall on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. She and her family reportedly took the trip while the kids were on a break from school, according to People.

It is believed that Kate has since returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery in private. She is not expected to return to her royal duties until after Easter on March 31, 2024, according to a statement from Kensington Palace.

What Surgery Did Kate Middleton Have?

Kate underwent a “planned abdominal surgery” on January 16, 2024. The palace announced the news about her health the following day.

“The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days, before returning home to continue her recovery,” the statement said.

Why Hasn’t Kate Middleton Been Seen Since Surgery?

In the palace’s first statement about Kate’s condition, it was revealed that the princess wanted to keep her medical treatment as private as possible.

“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate,” Kensington Palace’s statement said. “She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.”

As Kate remained out of the public eye for weeks, fans began to speculate that the family wasn’t telling the truth about what was going on. Conspiracy theories flooded the internet and were intensified after William pulled out of a royal engagement on February 27, 2024, for unspecified “personal reasons.”

The speculation was shut down by Kate’s rep on February 29, 2024. “Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates,” the rep told In Touch. “That guidance stands.”

How Is Kate Middleton Doing After Surgery?

Kate’s rep confirmed that she was “doing well” on February 29, 2024.

Kensington Palace shared a similar sentiment two days prior, confirming, “Princess of Wales, who is recovering from abdominal surgery, continues to be doing well.”

When Was Kate Middleton Last Seen in Public Before Surgery?

Kate’s last public appearance was on Christmas Day 2023. She attended a church service at Sandringham with her family. Before that, she made several public appearances throughout the month of December 2023.

Once 2024 began, Kate kept a low-profile. She celebrated her 42nd birthday on January 9, 2024, but had a small, private celebration and was not seen in public on the big day.