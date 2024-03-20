Despite Princess Kate Middleton making it clear she did not want the nature of her abdominal surgery to be made public, an investigation is allegedly underway at The London Clinic where she underwent her procedure after a staff member tried to gain access to her records, The Mirror reported on Tuesday, March 19,

“This is a major security breach and incredibly damaging for the hospital, given its unblemished reputation for treating members of the Royal Family,” an insider told the publication amid the report about Kate, 42. The London Clinic is where King Charles III had a procedure done in January for a benign enlarged prostate, which led to a cancer diagnosis after the disease was picked up in scans.

“Senior hospital bosses contacted Kensington Palace immediately after the incident was brought to their attention and assured the palace there would be a full investigation. The whole medical staff have been left utterly shocked and distraught over the allegations and were very hurt that a trusted colleague could have allegedly been responsible for such a breach of trust and ethics,” the source told the outlet.

The London Clinic didn’t respond directly to the breach report but told The Mirror, “We firmly believe that all our patients, no matter their status, deserve total privacy and confidentiality regarding their medical information.”

The insider said Kensington Palace was made aware of the alleged breach into Kate’s medical records. When contacted by the publication, the palace responded, “This is a matter for The London Clinic.”

The princess’ condition and the nature of her abdominal surgery has been the subject of rampant speculation ever since Kensington Palace announced on January 17 that Kate would be spending 10 to 14 days in the hospital following the “successful” operation. Her recovery timetable was even longer, as the palace said she likely would not be returning to royal duties until “after Easter,” which is on March 31.

The statement added, “The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest the statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish is that her personal medical information remains private. Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share.”

As a result of Kate being out of the public eye and her condition remaining a mystery, numerous conspiracy theories popped up on social media, including speculation she underwent plastic surgery.

The princess was seen in a video for the first time since her operation on a March 16 visit to a Windsor farm shop with her husband, Prince William. Kate wore black leggings and a matching hoodie, smiling and laughing with William as they carried bags through the parking lot.