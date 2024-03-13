Kate Middleton Conspiracy Theories: Coma, Plastic Surgery

Princess Kate Middleton has been ​at the center of a slew of conspiracy theories about her whereabouts since palace officials announced that she had undergone a planned abdominal surgery on January 16, 2024. Before the surgery took place, Kate had last been seen attending a Christmas church service in December 2023. The public has since continued to speculate about her absence, even after she appeared to be seen driving in a car with her mother, Carole Middleton, on March 4, 2024. Some of the wild conspiracy theories ​range from a medically induced coma to plastic surgery and more.

What Are Some of the Wildest Kate Middleton Conspiracy Theories?

One of the most common conspiracy theories to have popped up online during Kate’s absence has been that the Princess of Wales’ surgery was secretly a way for her to undergo some plastic surgery without having to admit it, with speculation ranging from a tummy tuck to a Brazilian butt lift.

“I think the only plausible explanation for no photos of Kate Middleton (other than this one where she’s looking away) for months has got to be bad plastic surgery. And as usual, the press is covering for their pet royals,” wrote one user on X.

Spanish television host Concha Calleja said during an episode of her show Fiesta that Kate’s surgery had some complications and claimed that the princess had been put in a medically induced coma.

“The decision was to put her in an induced coma. They had to intubate her,” Concha said, per The Times.

Other conspiracy theories about Kate run the gamut from something much more serious going on with her health to the public joking that she’s ran off with Pete Davidson. One person even joked that Kate’s disappearance was simply the result of “a game of hide and seek that got out of hand.”

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

To add more fuel to an already-raging fire, Kate posted a photo with her three children on the United Kingdom’s Mother’s Day on March 10, 2024. The internet quickly began to notice imperfections in the image ​which led to a rush of new theories about why the picture was altered. The following day, Kate admitted to editing the photo in a statement on X.

“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing,” Kate wrote via the official Kensington Palace X account. “I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C.”

What Have Palace Officials Said About the Kate Middleton Conspiracy Theories?

Palace officials have tried to quash rumors about Kate, and a few different royal representatives have given updates on her recovery.

“Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the Princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates. That guidance stands,” palace officials said to ABC News on February 29, 2024.

Has Prince William Addressed the Conspiracy Theories About Kate?

While Prince William himself hasn’t officially addressed the speculation from the public, a spokesperson for the royal did.

“His focus is on his work and not on social media,” the representative said on March 6, 2024.