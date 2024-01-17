Princess Kate Middleton had abdominal surgery and is expected to remain hospitalized for up to two weeks, Kensington Palace announced on Wednesday, January 17.

“Her Royal Highness, The Princess of Wales, was admitted to hospital yesterday for planned abdominal surgery,” the palace’s message said. The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

The statement continued, “The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest the statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish is that her personal medical information remains private. Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share. The Princess of Wales wishes to apologize to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible.”

The news comes just days after Kate celebrated her 42nd birthday on January 9. Kate kept things low-key for her special day and reportedly spent time away from the public eye with her family. The Princess of Wales has been married to Prince William since 2011. They have three kids: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

The timeline given for Kate’s recovery means that she won’t partake in any public royal duties for more than two months, with Easter falling on March 31 this year. Prince William, 41, is also expected to lighten his workload to support his wife and care for the kids amid her recovery, according to People. The future king reportedly won’t take on any official duties during his wife’s hospital stay or for the beginning of her recovery at home.

Kate’s last public appearance was on Christmas Day 2023. She attended a Christmas service at Sandringham Church with her family, looking happy and healthy as she greeted supporters who were gathered outside. For the holiday, Kate wore a bright blue coat and matching fascinator. Underneath, she rocked a black turtleneck and boots. The family also attended the “Together At Christmas” carol service on December 8, 2023, and Kate was glowing in her white outfit for the joyous occasion.