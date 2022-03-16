‘Teen Mom 2’: Why Isn’t Kailyn Lowry on the Show? Insider Her ‘Choice’ to Take ‘Hiatus’ From Series

Why did Kailyn Lowry step away from Teen Mom 2? As fans of the series are tuning in to another season of the series, the mom of four has candidly explained why she decided not to continue appearing on the franchise mid-way through the season.

Taking to Twitter a week after the season 11 premiere, Kailyn wrote on Twitter that she believed “I’m not in tonight’s episode tonight – I believe there are 5-6 episodes I’m not on #teenmom2.”

Setting the record straight, Kailyn added in a follow-up tweet, “Also – this was by choice – was just letting y’all know.”

Her decision to part ways from the show came after her ex Chris Lopez joined the cast.

After news of Chris’ contract on the show swirled in August, Kailyn candidly addressed the situation on an Instagram Live Q&A.

When one fan asked, “Are you upset Chris signed to be on Teen Mom or are you unbothered?” Kailyn replied, “I don’t give one single f–k what Chris does.”

“I care about how it was handled/how I found out and the lack of respect people have for me after 12 years of doing this show,” she added.

Amy Sussman/Shutterstock

“Are you filming new episodes for TM2?” another fan asked, before Kailyn bluntly replied, “I am not.”

Kailyn also shared an update months later about her lack of involvement with the show at the time.

“Are you still not filming?” one fan questioned during an Instagram Q&A in October 2021. In response, Kail, 29, replied, “I haven’t filmed for about three months.”

That three months turned into a six-month hiatus for the MTV star.

For Kailyn, the time away from the show has proven to be difficult but a choice that was hers to make. “I was like, ‘I cannot bring myself, right now, to get myself into a mind space where I’m openly sharing things on camera,'” she said in a March 2022 episode of her podcast “Baby Mamas No Drama.”

“I’m having a really hard time with that because six months felt like a lifetime for me,” she went on to say.

Kailyn continued, saying that it is “so hard to put yourself back in the hot seat and film about things that are so personal.”

Kailyn, who first appeared on 16 and Pregnant in 2010, coparents kids Lux and Creed with Chris and also shares Isaac, 11, with ex Jo Rivera and Lincoln, 7, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin. Over the years, she and Chris have frequently butted heads when it comes to raising their sons.