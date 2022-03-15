Ups and downs. Teen Mom 2 star Chris Lopez has had a tumultuous relationship with on-again, off-again girlfriend Kailyn Lowry. The two have gotten candid about their complicated coparenting relationship, and fans have been following along with all of the drama. Although Chris has only ever made one very rare appearance on the show, fans are familiar with him and his history with the “Coffee Convos” host, 30. To learn more about Chris, his job and more, keep reading.

Chris met Kailyn in 2017.

Chris met Kailyn at the University of Delaware. She graduated with a degree in Mass Communications in 2017, around the same time she announced her pregnancy with Chris.

Chris has three sons, Lux, Creed and Trew.

Chris became a father to son Lux Russell Lowry in August 2017. The relationship between the Teen Mom star and Chris was so volatile that she changed the baby’s name from Lux Lopez to Lux Lowry. When Kailyn petitioned for the name change, Chris contested it — but the petition was eventually granted in April 2018.

Kailyn and Chris welcomed another child together two years later, in July 2020. The pair named the baby boy Creed Lopez.

In November 2021, Chris announced he welcomed baby No. 3 — a son named Trew “CJ” Christopher — with another woman.

Chris has different jobs.

In addition to being a builder, Chris hosted a now-defunct podcast called “Everybody Hates Lope” and his second podcast, “P. T. S. D. – Pressure Talks with Single Dads.” The podcasts offer him a way to express his take on Teen Mom and also touches on a variety of topics that have no relation to the franchise.

Chris’ only had five episodes on “Everybody Hates Lope” as of October 10, 2019. He finally posted a new episode more than two years later, in December 2021, for season 2 of his podcast. He then launched “P. T. S. D.” in January 2021.

Chris’ relationship with Kailyn is a roller coaster.

The pair seemingly went through a rough patch after their son Lux was born, but seemed happy together as of January 2019. Kailyn told Us Weekly that the pair were “always together, even when we’re not together.” She also hinted at wedding plans, saying, “Don’t be surprised if you see a wedding in the tabloids next month.”

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

However, later that year, Kailyn revealed on a reunion taping of the show that the couple hardly spoke anymore and were not coparenting together. “Right now, he is just working and going to therapy as far as I know, working on himself,” she said.

In February 2020, Kailyn announced that she was pregnant with her fourth child, and fans correctly guessed that the father was Chris. The pair welcomed their son, Creed Lopez, in July 2020. She confirmed that Creed was given Chris’ last name, saying, “I feel this is me giving him another chance to, like, not argue about the last name and try to be there.”

Chris will return to Teen Mom 2 on tonight’s episode of the show.

In a promo of the MTV show, costar Briana DeJesus is seen heading to Philadelphia to meet up with Chris for an episode of his “P. T. S. D.” podcast. The two are seen talking about coparenting and the specific struggles that Chris deals with in his relationship with Kailyn and their children.

News of Chris’ contract with the show started circulating in August 2021, which seemingly led to Kailyn quitting. “You can’t put a price on peace of mind,” she wrote on her Instagram in a response to a fan’s question on whether she was nervous to stop filming for financial reasons.

To see how the rest of the drama unfolds, tune in tonight to watch an all-new episode of Teen Mom 2 on MTV at 8:00 p.m. ET.