Best friends for-never! Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus is spilling the tea on why costars Leah Messer and Kailyn Lowry allegedly ended their decade-long friendship.

When fans noticed that Leah, 29, and Kail, 30, unfollowed each other on social media, one fan turned to Briana, 27, for the story. “Leah liked one of my self-growth posts,” Briana explained as the root of the drama.

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock

In the since-deleted interaction, the mother of two added, “Kail got upset with her,” using the lettuce emoji to symbolize her costar’s name.

Briana went on to allege that Kail essentially made Leah choose between the two friendships. “[Kail] told Leah we don’t need to be friends if she cherishes that friendship more,” Bri said of the supposed ultimatum. “Leah said she’s grown and can be friends with whoever she wants,” the Florida native added.

After another fan called the “Baby Mamas No Drama” host a “petty Betty,” Briana insisted that she understood why Kail reacted the way she did.

“Eh, I can see how you would say that, buttttttt – my best friends would never like her posts or even talk to her,” she responded. “So, I can see why she’s upset.”

In her own message shared on her Instagram Stories on Friday, April 22, Leah seemingly alluded to the rift without naming Kailyn, saying that her friendship doesn’t have any “requirements” and “this whole ‘we aren’t friends because she didn’t check on me’ or ‘she never reaches out first’ narrative is lame.”

This news comes just days after a judge dismissed the defamation lawsuit Kailyn filed against Briana after the latter allegedly leaked the reason for Kail’s absence in a June 2021 episode of Teen Mom 2.

After priding herself on documenting her authentic self for the MTV reality series, Briana vented to Celebuzz about the “Coffee Convos” cohost “trying to hide” her “domestic abuse situation.”

“Like Kail is sitting on the show legitimately filming about a wallpaper color choice when she could be filming about a domestic abuse situation with Chris [Lopez]” she said. “This was back when [her son] Lux’s hair was cut and she was allegedly arrested [in September] after allegedly getting into a physical altercation with Chris.”

“At the end of the day, she shouldn’t try to cover up the real her or things that are going on in her real life,” Briana added.

The judge dismissed the case on April 18, stating, “There is nothing defamatory about this statement because Lowry was, indeed, arrested for ‘allegedly’ having a physical altercation with Chris Lopez.”