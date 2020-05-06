Going their separate ways. Matthew Perry found “much-needed” stability during his two-year relationship with Molly Hurwitz, but “it just wasn’t working anymore,” a source tells In Touch exclusively about why the couple split.

Perry, 50, was spotted out and about for the first time in six months on April 24, looking disheveled just days before In Touch exclusively broke the news about their amicable breakup. The Friends actor was later seen wearing a face mask while taking a walk on April 26.

“Molly was good for him and you have to hand it to her for hanging in there so long, but you can only help someone so much,” the insider explains about why their romance fizzled. “At the end of the day, only Matt can help himself. He is in a really dark place and pals fear he may have relapsed.”

“His issues run deep,” the source adds, claiming Hurwitz and his loved ones are concerned for his well-being after their relationship didn’t work out. “He’s spiraling — that’s why he and Molly broke up.”

Perry and Hurwitz, 29, appeared to have a good thing going when they first sparked romance rumors in December 2019. They met in 2018 and were not pictured together until the following year. After going public, another source told In Touch she was “his rock” and “a good influence” on the TV personality.

With her “fun and quirky personality,” the star always seemed to have a blast in her company. They’ve also spent time together in his luxurious $35 million home in Los Angeles, which is also known as “the bat cave.”

“Molly has known [Matt] for months, she’s originally from New York and has mixed in the same circles while working in comedy,” the same insider previously told In Touch after it was confirmed they were an item. “She knows all of his inner team and has been to his penthouse to hang out with him and make sure he’s OK, she’s very supportive.”

In April, the actor addressed his struggles in a cryptic message on Instagram. “Why is today especially hard?” he asked his followers. More recently, he shared a photo of him and a friend at home amid the coronavirus lockdown. “We have a fire pit, the ocean, and we have no idea what to do,” he captioned the snap.

Fortunately, he’s got some good company around him during this tough time.