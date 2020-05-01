The single life. Matthew Perry stepped out with a gal pal in Los Angeles just days before In Touch exclusively confirmed he and longtime girlfriend Molly Hurwitz had split.

The 50-year-old Friends alum wore all black and a face mask with headphones around his neck as he took a break from quarantine on Sunday, April 26.

Amid the end of his two-year relationship, it’s no wonder Matt needed some air. “It happened very recently,” a source told In Touch of his breakup with the talent manager. “It was very amicable, but they have both decided to go their separate ways.”

The former flames first made their public debut in December 2019. “Molly is a fun and quirky girl. She’s not a hard partier and has been a good influence on him,” a source told In Touch at the time. “She’s been his rock in recent months.”

In February, the brunette beauty revealed she and Matt had been an item long before the public caught wind of their romance. “Second year being my Valentine, but his first as an Instagram influencer,” she wrote on her private Instagram account right after the actor had joined the platform. “HVD to my favorite.”

Although Matt may be single again, he won’t be on the market for long if his friends have anything to do with it. “The guys would love to play matchmaker to Matt,” an insider previously told In Touch, referring to his old castmates David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc. “He was on the dating apps for a while, but his former costars think he should ditch them to meet a more appropriate woman.”

His famous pals definitely have his best interest at heart. Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston urged the actor to get more involved in social media as a “bid to boost his confidence,” the insider said. “Jen couldn’t stop smiling when she broke world records for the fastest account to gain one million followers, and she thinks Matt could do the same!” It looks like her prediction came true, after he joined Instagram his six million followers couldn’t wait to greet him!

Scroll below to see photos of newly-single Matt on his afternoon walk.