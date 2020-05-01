It’s over. Matthew Perry and girlfriend Molly Hurwitz split after two years of dating, In Touch can exclusively reveal. “It happened very recently,” a source tells In Touch. “It was very amicable, but they have both decided to go their separate ways.”

Perry, 50, and Hurwitz, 29, were first spotted together in December 2019. One month later, reports surfaced claiming they were an item. “Molly is a fun and quirky girl. She’s not a hard partier and has been a good influence on him,” a source told In Touch at the time. “She’s been his rock in recent months.”

In February, the talent manager confirmed their relationship on her private Instagram account, revealing they’ve actually been together for longer. “Second year being my Valentine, but his first as an Instagram influencer,” she wrote after the Friends actor joined the photo-sharing platform. “HVD to my favorite.”

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock; uptomyknees/YouTube

In late April, the Whole Nine Yards star was seen stepping out in public for the first time in months. Though he and his ex remain on good terms, he looked more than a little disheveled in the photos. He also seemingly admitted on social media that he was going through a tough time. “Why is today especially hard?” he asked his followers on April 19.

However, it looks as though he’s embracing the single life at home. On April 20, he shared a gorgeous view of the ocean from his California beach house while revealing he was putting his cookie baking skills to the test. On April 30, he gave fans another glimpse at his beautiful home while hanging out on his balcony. “We have a fire pit, the ocean and we have no idea what to do,” he joked on Instagram.

We also have no doubt his very special ~friends~ will always have his back. Actresses Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow were some of the first to welcome him into the Instagram era after urging him to download the app. “Courteney and Jen are trying to persuade Matt to join,” a separate insider told In Touch in November 2019, revealing they thought it would “boost his confidence.”

“Jen couldn’t stop smiling when she broke world records for the fastest account to gain one million followers, and she thinks Matt could do the same!” the source said. Now that he’s got more than six million online pals, he’s constantly getting love from his followers — but Hurwitz isn’t one of them. No matter how friendly the exes may be, it seems they’ve unfollowed each other on social media for now.