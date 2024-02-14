Ben Affleck is known for being the face of Dunkin’ and his wife, Jennifer Lopez, revealed how she really feels about his hilarious commercial spoofs.

“That’s the genius that is Ben Affleck,” Jennifer, 54, told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of This Is Me… Now: A Love Story in Hollywood on Tuesday, February 13.

When asked about Ben’s latest commercial, where he was joined by famous friends, Tom Brady, Jack Harlow and Matt Damon to form the new boy band “DunKings,” the “Jenny From the Block” artist revealed that her husband, 51, orchestrated the whole collaboration.

“It has nothing to do with me. I just did whatever he asked me to do, I’m like, ‘Yeah, sure, I’ll be there,’” the mom of two continued, adding that Ben did his own singing and dancing in the advertisement.

Part one of the commercial first aired during the 2024 Grammy Awards on February 4. It began with a video clip of Ben and Jen attending the award show in 2023 with a headline reading, “Boredest Man in the World.”

This inspired the Good Will Hunting actor to become a recording artist in the commercial, enlisting the help of TikTok star Charli D’Amelio to help him with his dance moves.

While his efforts failed to impress his superstar wife, the actor returned along with his friends for another commercial, this time airing during the 2024 Super Bowl. In the spoof, Ben tried to get his newly-formed boy band, the ‘DunKings’ song “Don’t Dunk Away With My Heart” on J. Lo’s new album.

“We talked about this,” Jen shut down the request before addressing Tom, 46, directly and telling him that, “He could stay.”

The Gone Girl star first went viral during the 2023 Grammy Awards when he was photographed looking stressed while sitting next to his wife. Ben blew up the internet with ‘Sad Affleck’ memes and the trend continued after a photo of the actor smoking a cigarette while sighing also went viral.

Soon, photos of the Air actor circulated the internet every time he was photographed getting his caffeine fix from Dunkin’, which is what led to him starring in commercials for the coffee brand.

Jennifer recently broke her silence on her husband’s viral Grammy moment, describing the instance to Jane Fonda in her upcoming documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

“I got real scared, you know, with all that s–t about the Grammys and he looks unhappy and I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, what’s happening?’” Jane said at one point during the conversation, ​per Variety, ​in an interview published on February 13. However, J. Lo quickly assured her former costar that “nothing” was wrong.