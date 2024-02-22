What is she thinking?! Jennifer Lopez gets a little too personal in her new album and bizarre musical film This Is Me … Now: A Love Story — and a tell-all documentary about making them.

She Was Warned Not to Do it

“It feels too much like you’re trying to prove something instead of just living it,” pal Jane Fonda warned Jennifer, 54, of the film, which celebrates her journey back to love with Ben Affleck. Though Jane, 86, eventually agreed to appear as part of the astrology-obsessed star’s “Zodiac Love Council,” J. Lo’s longtime producing partner was also worried. “It’s too personal,” says Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas. “It made me uncomfortable for her.”

She Shares Ben’s Private Love Letters

“I did really find the beauty and the poetry and the irony in the fact that it’s the greatest love story never told,” a nervous Ben, 51, says of the love letters he once sent her, which she shares in the documentary. “If you’re making a record about it, that seems kind of like telling it.”

Even Khloe Turned Her Down

She rose to fame on reality TV, but Khloé Kardashian, 39, was one of many people who declined to appear in the musical film. “People are scared to put themselves out there,” Jen reasons.

J. Lo’s Guru Is in It

Celebrity guru Jagadish Vasudev, aka Sadhguru, who runs an ashram and yoga center in India, made a cameo in the film — for a $200,000 fee.

She Spent $20 Million of Her Own Money

Luckily her Oscar-winning hubby is an expert at making movies on a shoestring budget.