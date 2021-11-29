Are Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez still together? Fear not, Bennifer fans, the A-listers are going strong.

Most recently, the pair stepped out for a romantic dinner date on Sunday, November 28, and were spotted hugging outside of Spagos restaurant in Beverly Hills, California.

In the sweet snap, Ben, 49, wrapped his arms around J. Lo, 52, as she smiled and rested her hands on his chest. The singer rocked a tan coat, stilettos and a small silver bag for the occasion, while her beau opted for a gray sweater and black pants.

The loved-up outing came days after the pair celebrated Thanksgiving this year as a couple. J. Lo flew from Vancouver to Los Angeles for the holiday while on a break from filming Netflix‘s thriller The Mother.

“Jen and Ben celebrated Thanksgiving together back in the day when they were engaged, but this one was very different,” a source exclusively told In Touch. “It wasn’t as long as they wanted, but it was special because they’ve both grown so much since then. They’re like two different people, especially Ben, but they know that they belong together. There’s no doubt.”

Luckily for Christmas, “they’re planning to give themselves more time together,” added the insider.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Less than a week earlier, Jennifer performed “On My Way” at the 2021 American Music Awards. She released the track as part of her new movie, Marry Me, which premieres on February 11, 2022.

Despite the distance, it appears Ben and Jen are making it work. In fact, the Deep Water actor is ready to walk down the aisle — for real this time. A separate insider exclusively told In Touch Ben is “more than ready” to propose to his on-again girlfriend. “Jen is excited about starting a life with Ben,” the insider divulged about their future plans. “All the kids have met each other, and everyone seems to get along.”

The Hustlers actress and Argo star have been spotted out together with each other’s children on many occasions since getting back together in April 2021, nearly two decades after calling off their engagement in 2004.

Jennifer shares 13-year-old kids Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony while Ben shares kids Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

As for how everyone gets along? Ben is “connected” to his ladylove’s kiddos, a third source told In Touch. “Ben sure knows the way to a kid’s heart. He’s obviously won over Jen, but now he’s charmed her kids too. It didn’t take long,” the insider said. “Emme and Max really like [their] mom’s boyfriend.”

Even the mom of two’s former employee thinks the lovebirds are endgame. Rob Shuter, who was J. Lo’s manager from 2003 to 2005 and even penned the couple’s breakup statement, recently said that it’s the “right time” for the duo to get married. “Ben was the one that got away. When they broke up, his demons were a secret,” Rob, 48, told the Daily Mail in October. “Since then, he has been very honest about his struggles and has confronted them. They had the right love at the wrong time. Now is the right time.”