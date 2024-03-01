With a combined net worth of $600 million, you’d think Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez wouldn’t have a care in the world when it comes to money. But sources exclusively tell In Touch the reunited pair aren’t seeing eye to eye about their finances. “Ben may be a gambler, but even he knows when to quit,” says a source. “Jennifer’s spending is troubling him more and more.”

Case in point: The 54-year-old’s new multimedia project, This Is Me… Now: A Love Story. When financing fell through, J.Lo shelled out a whopping $20 million of her own dough on the album, Prime Video film and an upcoming making-of doc. And while Ben participated in the spectacle (at one point, the 51-year-old dons a wig to play a cable-news pundit named Rex Stone), the source says the Oscar winner is wincing at critics’ takes, explaining, “It’s being seen as a vanity project rather than art.”

That’s not the only big-budget item J.Lo has pushed for. In June, the pair — who have five kids between them — splashed out $60 million on a 12-bedroom, 24-bath home in Beverly Hills. “Ben was thinking more along the lines of $20 million for the house,” reveals a source. “But Jen overruled him.” Then, of course there are the private jets and endless shopping sprees. “Their bills are through the roof,” notes the source. “It’s all eating away at their bank accounts.” No wonder the couple seem willing to do anything to drum up cash, from teaming up for a Dunkin’ Super Bowl ad to her controversial $5 million gig at a hotel opening in Dubai. Says the source, “The pressure to make money keeps intensifying.”