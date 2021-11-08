Does Kanye West have a new girlfriend? The rapper is rumored to be dating Vinetria after the pair were spotted at their first public event together.

The model, 22, was photographed beside the rapper, 44, — who recently changed his legal name to Ye — at his Donda Academy’s debut basketball game in Minneapolis on Saturday, November 6. She stunned in a comfy all-black ensemble with $450 Balenciaga slides, while Kanye rocked a casual pair of jeans and a varsity-style jacket with leather sleeves.

Kanye and Vinetria did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s requests for comment.

The news comes amid Kim Kardashian‘s romance with SNL funnyman Pete Davidson. A source confirmed to In Touch the unlikely duo are officially “dating.”

“Sparks flew on the set of Saturday Night Live,” the insider divulged. “Kim never expected this. Pete makes her laugh. She has fun with him.”

The source added, “She’s not overthinking things at this point. It’s so early. All she knows right now is he’s a sweetheart.”

In a candid interview on “Drink Champs” podcast, Kanye — who shares kids North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, with Kim — slammed SNL for joking about his pending divorce from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum.

“SNL making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ because they just wanted to get that bar off, and I ain’t never even seen the papers, we’re not even divorced,” the “Stronger” artist said on the Thursday, November 4, episode. “That ain’t no joke to me. My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together.”

Despite admitting he hopes to make amends with the Skims founder, it looks like the father of four is trying to move on.

Keep scrolling to learn more about Kanye’s possible love interest, Vinetria.

She is a signed model

Vinetria is signed with Public Image Management. According to the agency’s website, she is five foot nine inches with (gorgeous!) green eyes.

She has a large social media following

At the time of publication, Vinetria has amassed a total of nearly 400,000 Instagram followers.

She has attended Kanye’s Sunday Services

The brunette babe only has a handful of photos on social media, but she has several Instagram Story highlights, including a short clip of children dressed in all white performing at a Sunday Service. She captioned it with an angel emoji.

She was reportedly in Miami when he recorded “Drink Champs”

According to Page Six, Vinetria was in Miami with Ye when he recorded the “Drink Champs” podcast. The claims seemingly coincided with Instagram posts that placed her in Florida at the time.