Someone has Kim Kardashian smiling. During the Thursday, May 8 episode of The Kardashians season 3 on Hulu, the Skims founder spoke with Scott Disick about a new man in her life. She then appeared smitten as she dished to producers about the mystery guy. However, it seems she’s not quite ready to reveal his identity yet, referring to him only by the pseudonym “Fred.” Fans everywhere are wondering: Who is Kim Kardashian dating now? Scroll on to find out what we know about “Fred” so far.

Who Is Kim Kardashian Dating Now? Details on ‘Fred’

In The Kardashians season 3 episode 3, titled “Everything Is My Fault!”, Kim sat down with Scott at a restaurant and enjoyed some pizza as they caught up with each other. Scott asked about Kim’s dating life, and she revealed that she wanted to enjoy some time dating around. However, there was one man who caught her attention.

Kim explained that her friends had wanted her to meet this mystery man, so she took him to her go-to hotel spot in New York where they could have some privacy. An October 2022 report about the outing claimed she had rekindled her romance with Pete Davidson, but she confirmed to Scott that she did not meet with her ex-boyfriend and instead met up with her mystery man.

Scott chose not to ask Kim who the man was, instead calling him “Fred.” He asked if “Fred” meets the standards, to which Kim replied, “Oh, so meets the standards.’

The scene cut to a confessional, where a producer caught Kim smiling at her phone.

“That’s a lot of smiling, young lady,” the producer remarked. “Is that ‘Fred’”?

“Yeah,” Kim replied.

A source told Us Weekly in a story published on May 30, 2023, that Kim wasn’t “officially dating anybody,” however, “there is somebody who she’s interested in.”

“So far, there have only been subtle flirtations between them, but they haven’t gone out yet,” the source added.

The insider continued on to say that Kim wanted to “keep it under the radar” because “she doesn’t want to make it a big deal” if she’s seen out on a date with someone.

“She knows once she’s seen on a date then things get blown out of proportion quickly, but there is somebody special she has her eye on so she’s excited about where things could go,” the source concluded.

Are Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady Together?

The secrecy surrounding Kim’s new flame comes not long after she was spotted looking at properties in the Bahamas, where “GOAT” athlete Tom Brady also owns a home. As a result, rumors swirled in early May 2023 that Kim and Tom were dating. However, a source shot down the rumors, telling Us Weekly the two are “strictly friends.”

“Kim is looking at purchasing property in Baker’s Bay and knows Tom has a vacation home there in the Bahamas,” the insider shared on May 16. “She reached out to him for advice, and he was really helpful. He pointed her in a few different directions and made a couple recommendations.”

What Has Kim Kardashian Said About Dating After Pete Davidson, Kanye West?

Kim’s new romance comes on the heels of her split from Pete, whom she dated from October 2021 to August 2022. Multiple sources confirmed to In Touch that the couple split amicably.

As seen on The Kardashians season 3, Kim is also still dealing with the aftermath of her divorce from Kanye “Ye” West, which was finalized in November 2022. The two got married in May 2014 and share four kids — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Her situations with Kanye and Pete were both very public, so Kim revealed on The Kardashians season 3 episode 3 that she wants to “sneak around” with someone for a while.

“You obviously learn from every situation and the one thing I learned from my last situation was, like, the media made me feel like I was in a very serious relationship, like, so quickly,” she said in a confessional. “I just want to sneak around a little bit. Like there’s nothing wrong with wanting to sneak.”