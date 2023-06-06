Setting the record straight. Kim Kardashian insisted she can cook after her daughter Chicago West called her out for having a private chef.

Kim, 42, took to Instagram on Monday, June 5, to share a series of photos from when she visited the White House in July 2019.

The first photo captured the Kardashians star slicing a tomato in an industrial kitchen, while other pictures featured a grilled cheese sandwich and a shot of her eldest daughter, North West, eating the sandwich.

The post concluded with a hand-made Mother’s Day card from Chicago, 5, which listed information that’s “All About My Mom.”

The card included several pre-written prompts, including “The best thing she cooks is.” Chicago questioned her mom’s culinary skills by writing, “Mom doesn’t cook. She has a chef.”

“That one time in the White House kitchen when I actually cooked a grilled cheese…way before Chi’s time!” Kim captioned the snapshots in response to Chicago’s card.

While Kim poked fun at Chicago’s belief that she doesn’t know how to cook, fans also got a glimpse at the daughter’s more flattering opinions about her mother.

According to the card, Chicago believes that Kim’s age is 22, that she is “really good at going to the gym” and that the Skims mogul is “special because she loves me.”

In addition to Chicago and North, 9, the reality star also shares sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 4, with ex-husband Kanye West.

Kim and Kanye, 45, tied the knot in 2014, while their divorce was finalized in 2022.

Their split was initially amicable, though turned dramatic when the “Gold Digger” made several public jabs at Kim and her family.

During the June 1 episode of The Kardashians, Kim spoke to Kris Jenner about why she chose to stay silent amid her public drama with Kanye.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

​​”I still feel the need to not talk about it and protect it from my kids and I always will feel that way but God, if people knew,” she explained. “I would just never do that to my kids.”

Kim added that she spent “hours and hours of my days as the cleanup crew” during their relationship.

After Kris, 67, noted that Kim made the right choice to divorce Kanye, the mother of four candidly spoke about her ex in a confessional.

“It’s the hardest feeling to watch someone you really loved, and you have a family with be so different than what you knew,” she said.