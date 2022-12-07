Moving on. Kim Kardashian is “overjoyed” that her divorce from Kanye “Ye” West has been finalized, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“Finalizing her divorce from Kanye has been one of the happiest days of her life. She feels like she dodged a bullet,” the insider says, noting that while the SKIMS founder, 42, is in good spirits, “Kanye is completely heartbroken.”

The source adds that The Kardashians star – who officially filed for divorce from the rapper on February 19, 2021, and was declared legally single in December of the same year – doesn’t have to communicate directly with Kanye, 45, even when it comes to their four kids: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

“His only ties to Kim now are their children, but she technically doesn’t have to interact with him,” the source continues. “It can all be done through a third party.”

A judge signed off Kim and Kanye’s divorce on November 29, 2022, with the pair coming to an agreement on joint custody with “equal access” to their kids. The reality star will continue to keep their children 80 percent of the time, while Kanye will pay her $200,000 a month in child support. The reality star and Donda artist will also equally split responsibility for their kids’ security and educational expenses.

Shutterstock (2)

Now that their divorce is settled, the KKW Beauty founder is looking forward to what the future holds. “Kim is putting the Kanye years behind her,” the insider tells In Touch. “It’s time to fully move on with her life. She finally feels free.”

Kim and Kanye first met in 2003 but didn’t take their relationship to the next level until 2012. After a whirlwind romance, the pair wed in a lavish Italian ceremony on May 14, 2014, in front of family and friends before splitting nearly seven years later.

Despite the highs and lows of their high-profile union over the years, Kim maintained that she always tried to “take the high road” when it came to her relationship with her ex.

“I always saw such a good example in my mom and my dad and their relationship, so I’m always just hopeful,” Kim explained of mom Kris Jenner and late father Robert Kardashian’s relationship on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in March 2022. “No matter what goes on, that’s the father of my kids, I’ll always be protective, I’ll always want my kids to just see the best of the best.”

Reps for Kim Kardashian and Kanye “Ye” West did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.