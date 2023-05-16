An unexpected couple or just buddies? Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian have become the subject of romance rumors as of late after the reality TV star was spotted looking at properties in the Bahamas, where the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player owns a home. So, is Tom dating Kim?

Keep reading to find out everything we know about Kim and Tom’s relationship!

Are Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady Dating?

On May 15, Page Six reported that the Kardashians personality was looking to purchase a vacation home in the Bahamian community where Tom also owns an abode. The area, known as Baker’s Bay Golf & Ocean Club, is exclusive to members only.

Despite the two being in touch over property shopping, a source told Us Weekly that the pair are “strictly friends.”

“Kim is looking at purchasing property in Baker’s Bay and knows Tom has a vacation home there in the Bahamas,” the insider told the outlet on May 16. “She reached out to him for advice, and he was really helpful. He pointed her in a few different directions and made a couple recommendations.”

How Do Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian Know Each Other?

It’s not currently clear how the makeup mogul and the athlete met.

Why Did Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Divorce?

In October 2022, the former New England Patriots team member announced that he and the former Victoria’s Secret Angel finalized their divorce.

“We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together,” Tom wrote via Instagram that month. “We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

Tom and Gisele share son Benjamin and daughter Vivian.

As for the reason behind their split, many speculated that they ended their marriage due to Tom deciding to un-retire from the NFL. However, the model explained to Vanity Fair in April 2023 that the rumors were baseless.

“Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever,” she insisted “If there’s one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it’s him, believe me. I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That’s what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart.”

Is Kim Kardashian Dating Anyone?

For Kim’s part, the SKKN founder finalized her divorce from ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West in November 2022. The two share children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West.

After Kim filed for divorce from the “Jesus Walks” rapper in February 2021, she was in a relationship with comedian Pete Davidson for nearly one year from November 2021 to August 2022.

Despite Kim’s single status, a source told Us Weekly on May 16 that she “isn’t looking at dating Tom or anybody else at the moment.”