With guests including Leonardo DiCaprio, Jay-Z and Beyoncé, Kevin Hart and Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin’s exclusive annual White Party in the Hamptons over the Fourth of July holiday was packed with A-listers. “But even though the place was full of celebrities, all eyes were on Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian,” says a source. “She looked hot and definitely turned his head.”

That is, until Emily Ratajkowski sashayed in wearing just a thong under her see-through ruffled gown. “At one point, she was dancing seductively in front of him,” says the source, adding that the football legend — who’s on the market again following the end of his 13-year marriage to Gisele Bündchen — was torn between both women throughout the night. “Everyone was wondering: Which one will he choose?”

FRIENDS WITH BENEFITS

Kim would be a good fit. Not only does the billionaire and mom of four, 42, have a lot in common with the 45-year-old dad of three, they’re already friends. The pair first sparked romance rumors in May when Kim flew to the Bahamas to check out a property in an exclusive resort where Tom also has a vacation home. “They’ve known each other for a while,” the source says of the pair, who also have mutual friends. “They’ve just never been single at the same time. There’s a lot of chemistry between them. At the party, they definitely flirted while they chatted each other up.” And the reality star, who dated Reggie Bush from 2007 to 2010 while he played for the New Orleans Saints, “loves the attention that comes from being connected to such a famous athlete.”

THE PLAYER

But it was EmRata who got the most of Tom’s attention that night. “He kept coming back to her. They were smiling at each other, then later huddled in private conversation,” says the source, noting that the 32-year-old model — who starred in Gone Girl opposite Tom’s pal Ben and has recently been linked to Brad Pitt, Harry Styles and Pete Davidson — “is definitely his type: tall, brunette and sexy.”

Still, Tom’s not rushing into anything serious with either woman. As he adjusts to his recent retirement and newly single status, “Tom has little interest in getting into an exclusive relationship right now,” says the source. “He knows he’s one of the most eligible bachelors on the scene and is living it up!”