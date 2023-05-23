Kim Kardashian is getting slammed by fans after saying how hard it is to be a single parent and that it is so overwhelming, she cries herself to sleep at night.

“Parenting is really f—ing hard,” the SKIMS founder said on the Monday, May 22, “On Purpose with Jay Shetty” podcast, adding, “That’s the only way I can describe it.” Kim shares four children, daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 5, plus sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 4, with ex-husband Kanye West.

“I had the best dad. I don’t want to get emotional. It has just been a day for me,” she continued. “It’s hard. S–t like coparenting it’s really f–ing hard you know.”

However, not all fans believed how difficult it is when she is worth more than a billion dollars and has a huge staff.

“So your telling me she doesn’t have nannies, chefs and personal assistants? She’s does it all for her kids? Yeah right sure,” one person wrote in the comments of the podcast’s YouTube post.

“She has four nannies. One for each child. Plus assistants, house keepers etc. Nothing wrong with that, but why not mention that here?” another asked while one fan wrote, “This interview feels out of touch and lacking depth from my POV.”

Kim’s daughter Chicago recently called out her mom’s lack of cooking ability in a Mother’s Day questionnaire. Next to the query, “The best thing she cooks is…” Chicago responded. “Mom doesn’t cook, she has a chef.” The aspiring lawyer shared it in an Instagram Story and added, “OMG.”

Kim went on to say about parenting, “It is the most rewarding job in the entire world. It is. There is nothing that can prepare you. … I don’t care how long you wait. I don’t care what you’re waiting for. You are never prepared.”

The SKKN founder then confessed how challenging it is to get her kids ready for the day. “It’s like I always have to do one of my daughter’s hair — and it has to be perfect, and it has to be a certain way — and then this one needs me to put his shoes on and they all need you. It’s like full crazy madness, cooking, running around. Like, it’s wild.”

“It has been the most challenging thing,” Kim continued. “There are nights I cry myself to sleep. Like, holy s–t, this f–ing tornado in my house. Like, what just happened? You know, with all the moods and the personalities and sometimes they’re fighting, and you know, there’s no one there. Like, it’s [just] me to play good police officer and bad cop.”

Kim’s efforts aren’t always appreciated, and she showed that to fans when posting a video son Saint taped for Mother’s Day. In it, he admitted, “Mom, I’m very grateful for you. I know I’m rude to you a lot. I say you’re nothing to me,” before later adding, “I love you. Never forget that.”