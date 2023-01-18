During season 3 of Darcey and Stacey, fans were shocked to find out that TLC alums Darcey Silva and Stacey Silva had a connection to the NBA in cousin Shannon Allen (née Walker Williams). But who is their famous family member? Keep reading to find out everything we know about the Silva sister’s cousin Shannon, her husband Ray Allen and more.

Who Is Darcey and Stacey’s Cousin Shannon Allen?

Shannon is an actress, known for her roles in Bamboozled, Girlfight and Century City. The Florida resident was introduced on the spinoff during season 3 after it was revealed the twins were setting their sights on designing for Miami Swim Week.

“We grew up together in Connecticut,” Stacey revealed during a January 2022 episode. “We would have sleepovers and just hang out with all our other cousins, we were very close and we all got married, and had kids around the same time.”

Stacey and Darcey have ties to Cape Verde — which are islands off the coast of West Africa — from their father Michael Silva’s side of the family. Michael’s sister is their cousin Shannon’s mother, making Shannon, Darcey and Stacey first cousins.

Who Is Shannon’s Husband Ray Allen?

Another one of Shannon’s claims to fame is her husband, former professional basketball player, Ray Allen.

The retired NBA player is a highly accomplished athlete, playing 18 seasons, and is widely considered one of the greatest three-point shooters, according to the league’s list of all-time scoring leaders.

“She and her husband, Ray, are moguls in their own right,” the former 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alum gushed about her cousin. “They’re like the ultimate power couple.”

Shannon and Ray, who have been married since 2008, share five children. The couple recently celebrated 14 years of marriage in August 2022.

“And after all these years, I still can’t believe I get to love you,” Shannon via Instagram alongside a compilation of romantic throwback photos. “Forever isn’t long enough…Happy Anniversary, baby. I love you. Xx your Shan.”

What Is Shannon Allen’s Job?

Apart from being an actress, she’s also created a healthy fast-food chain. Her company, Grown, offers “100 percent organic fast food comprised of local and sustainable ingredients without GMOs, preservatives, hormones or processed sugar,” the entrepreneur said in an August 2018 interview with Culture Trip.

What Is Shannon Allen’s Net Worth?

Shannon and her husband, Ray, have an estimated net worth of $180 million, according to multiple sources.