Viva Las Vegas! 90 Day Fiancé alum Larissa Dos Santos Lima announced her return to Nevada after living in Colorado for a year following her exit from the franchise.

“I have officially moved back to Las Vegas today!” wrote the Brazil native, 35, on Wednesday, November 3, alongside photos captured during her road trip in a rental truck.

“I’ve been laying low the last couple of weeks, because I was back in Colorado packing my things,” she continued. “It was several weeks of healing from my surgery in Vegas before I could get everything done.”

Larissa reflected on her relocation from Sin City to the mountains in September 2020, noting she wanted a “change” of scenery and to experience life in a rural town for the first time. The move with then-boyfriend Eric Nichols came more than a year after she and ex-husband Colt Johnson finalized their divorce in April 2019, and she and Eric have since remained friends, previously describing themselves as being “great at coparenting our fur babies.”

“Really, you only know me from a few minutes of edited television, but it was always ‘my American Dream’ to move to a quiet, small city in the mountains,” the TLC alum continued.

“It was a fantasy to live anonymously, drink hot chocolate, and watch the large beautiful snowflakes fall against the window. As they say, be careful what you wish for. I jokingly came to refer to my new home The Pet Cemetery, which is my [favorite] novel and movie. It is so different from Vegas.”

Larissa said throughout her time in Colorado Springs, she focused inward and became “a stronger person, more independent both financially and emotionally.”

“I’m grateful for the year I spent in Colorado Springs,” the Happily Ever After? alum added, revealing she met “the kindest, most genuine, and hardworking people.”

“Now, I’m ready for a new beginning, without the winter blues,” Larissa concluded. “I did in fact get very blue in the cold of winter. Winter sports and hiking are not my niche. No regrets … onto new things in my former city.”

Larissa’s former mother-in-law, Debbie Johnson, was excited to hear about her return and suggested they meet up with Colt’s new wife for a reunion, writing, “Welcome back lady. We will have to do lunch @vanessaj_702 and I.”

Fans have been keeping up with the season 6 personality on social media more than a year after she was fired from the show in late September 2020.

At the time, Larissa promised to share more life updates online as she pursued other opportunities.

“I will continue producing content for my official channels on Instagram, OnlyFans and YouTube,” she wrote. “Thanks for your understanding, love and attention.”