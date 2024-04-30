1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton introduced fans to her friend Haley Michelle on social media in December 2023. The women seemed to grow close in a short span of time, which has led many fans to wonder about their relationship. Who is Haley and how did she meet Tammy?

Who Is Tammy Slaton’s Friend Haley?

Haley identifies as a “paranormal princess,” according to her website. She explained that she works as a psychic medium and paranormal investigator, while she also called herself a “haunted doll collector.”

Her website includes a link to her Etsy profile, which explains her plan to sell “haunted dolls from her personal collection.” She will also be “offering readings” and “making some of her very own jewelry” to sell. However, she doesn’t currently have any items listed for sale as of April 30, 2024.

When Did Tammy Slaton and Haley Become Friends?

Tammy first introduced her fans to Haley in December 2023. “My bff haley,” the TLC personality captioned a screenshot of the duo on a video call via Instagram.

After she hard launched their friendship, Tammy and Haley began posting more frequently with each other. However, they have not explained how they met.

“You bring out my true smile even [though it’s] silly [sic},” Tammy and Haley captioned a joint post via Instagram in April 2024, which showed the friends sitting in a booth at a restaurant.

Meanwhile, Haley also said she was “proud” of Tammy amid her weight loss journey while sharing a photo of the Kentucky native in a swimsuit that same month.

Many fans speculated that the pair were possibly dating, though Tammy and Haley insisted they’re just friends in a TikTok video posted on April 29, 2024.

Marshmello and Anne-Marie’s song “Friends” played as text on the screen read, “F-R-I-E-N-D-S / We’re just friends / So don’t go look at me with that look in your eye.”

Courtesy of Tammy Slaton/Instagram

Tammy Slaton Has Been Open About Her Sexuality

Fans likely suspected that Tammy and Haley were more than friends because the TLC personality previously said she is “like a lesbian” following her husband Caleb Willingham’s death in June 2023.

“I’m a supporter of everybody,” Tammy said in a TikTok video in January 2024 when asked to clarify if she is a member of the LGBTQIA+ community. “Well, I was saying I was pansexual but I kinda stopped messing with guys after my husband passed.”

She added, “Love is love. Everybody deserves love whether they’re gay, straight, trans, pan, bi, nonbinary [or] whatever. I’m just a lover.”