1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton in Swimsuit After Weight Loss

1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton is flaunting major weight loss in a bathing suit while vacationing on a girls’ trip!

The TLC personality, 37, posed for a photo by the pool with her friend Haley Michelle on Tuesday, April 23. In the snap, Tammy wore a blue swimsuit dress with a scale-like design as she sat at the pool’s edge and faced her friend.

“So proud of you,” Haley captioned the joint Instagram post adding the hashtag, “Tammy Slaton Weight Loss.”

Earlier that day, the pair posed for a selfie at the store as they shopped for groceries before their girls’ trip. Long-time fans of Tammy were skeptical of the new friendship with the online influencer in the comment section, as she’d be spotted in many posts with the reality TV alum, and wanted to ensure Haley wasn’t using Tammy for “camera time.”

“Tammy and I are friends. And I have over 2 million followers on TikTok,” Haley replied to a fan. “I don’t need to use her for anything. We are good friends and I love her.”

Courtesy of Tammy Slaton/Instagram

Neither Haley nor Tammy confirmed the details of their trip, but the 1000-Lb. Sisters star has a lot to celebrate after dropping more than 150 pounds. Fans first met the Kentucky native when she weighed more than 700 pounds when season 1 premiered in January 2020.

Courtesy of Tammy Slaton/Instagram

Since then, Tammy hit her goal weight for bariatric surgery during a February 2023 episode when she reached 534.7 pounds. The reality TV alum underwent the weight loss procedure and has been proudly showing off her thinner frame on social media.

“Just being able to walk without a walker or be pushed in a wheelchair, and no oxygen. I don’t even sleep with it at night anymore,” she told People in December 2023 as she reflected on how her health journey has changed her life. “Then it was being able to fit in a regular vehicle, front seat, and then the belt buckle, and not have to use an extender now. So I mean, just what seems minor to some people is giant for me.”

While Tammy has gotten major support online, she’s also had her fair share of hate. In January, Tammy defended herself against an online troll who urged her to “fix them teeth.”

“With all due respect, I wish people like you would stop commenting crap like this. It’s not helping my confidence,” she responded, adding that it wasn’t the first time she heard the criticism. “I was trying to keep my confidence boosted and seeing comments about my chin or my teeth doesn’t help.”