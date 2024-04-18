1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton’s weight loss doctor, Dr. Eric Smith, cheered her on after she shared new photos amid her health journey.

Tammy, 37, took to Instagram on Monday, April 15, to share several new selfies. While many of her followers took to the comments section to applaud her progress amid her weight loss journey, one commenter who played a special part in her journey also left a nice note.

“You are killing it!” Eric, who performed Tammy’s bariatric surgery, wrote.

Not only did Eric — who works as the medical director of the Kentucky Bariatric Institute — participate in the surgery, but he has been by Tammy’s side throughout her entire weight loss journey.

Tammy and her family made their reality TV debuts when 1000-Lb. Sisters premiered on TLC in January 2020. She has struggled with her weight for her entire life, though eventually managed to reach her goal weight for bariatric surgery. After Tammy dropped more than 150 pounds, she learned she qualified for the weight loss procedure during a February 2023 episode.

The most recent season 5 documented Tammy’s life as she navigated living with a thinner frame, while she has also been keeping fans up to date about her health on social media.

However, she’s had to defend herself against trolls who have criticized her appearance on social media. In January, Tammy clapped back at a social media user who urged her to “fix them teeth.”

“With all due respect, I wish people like you would stop commenting crap like this. It’s not helping my confidence,” she responded, adding that she’s received similar comments from other critics. “I was trying to keep my confidence boosted and seeing comments about my chin or my teeth doesn’t help.”

After noting that getting her teeth fixed will be an expensive process, Tammy explained that she simply doesn’t have the funds at the moment.

“I had to calm myself down before I replied because I really wanted to go off on you. I really wanted to tell you if you had a true problem with my teeth then pay for them yourself,” she continued. “But I don’t want to be that person. I don’t want to be rude.”

While she has had to deal with unfair criticism, Tammy has also been open about how her life has drastically changed following her weight loss. “Just being able to walk without a walker or be pushed in a wheelchair, and no oxygen. I don’t even sleep with it at night anymore,” the Kentucky native told People in December 2023. “Then it was being able to fit in a regular vehicle, front seat, and then the belt buckle, and not have to use an extender now. So I mean, just what seems minor to some people is giant for me.”