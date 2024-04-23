1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Shows Off Slim Figure Ahead of Trip

1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton is showing off a slimmer figure these days!

The TLC personality, 37, appeared in a new selfie where she showed off major weight loss alongside her friend Haley Michelle on Tuesday, April 23. “Getting some groceries before our girl’s trip,” the pair captioned in a joint post on Instagram, adding the hashtags 1000-Lb. Sisters and my girl.

Underneath the photo, 1000-Lb. Sisters fans marveled at the reality TV personality’s health journey, telling the Kentucky native she looked “fabulous.”

“Tammy!!!! It’s just crazy to see your transformation. Good job, I’m just amazed,” one fan wrote in the comment section. Meanwhile, another mentioned Tammy’s chest ink, writing, “Great tattoo! Have fun.”

Courtesy of Tammy Slaton/Instagram

“Tammy you’re looking absolutely fantastic,” a third quipped.

Courtesy of Tammy Slaton/Instagram

Tammy’s friend Haley, who is also an online influencer, has been spotted in multiple posts with the TLC alum. Fans were quick to question the friendship to ensure Haley wasn’t using Tammy for “camera time.”

“Tammy and I are friends. And I have over 2 million followers on TikTok,” she replied back. “I don’t need to use her for anything. We are good friends and I love her.”

Courtesy of Tammy Slaton/Instagram

While neither Haley nor Tammy confirmed the location of their girls’ trip, the 1000-Lb. Sisters star has a lot to celebrate! Viewers first met Tammy when she weighed more than 700 pounds when the show premiered in January 2020. Fans watched Tammy lose more than 150 pounds as she reached her goal weight for bariatric surgery during a February 2023 episode.

“Just being able to walk without a walker or be pushed in a wheelchair, and no oxygen. I don’t even sleep with it at night anymore,” she told People in December 2023 while reflecting on how her weight loss has changed her life. “Then it was being able to fit in a regular vehicle, front seat, and then the belt buckle, and not have to use an extender now. So I mean, just what seems minor to some people is giant for me.”

However, the journey hasn’t been easy as Tammy has had her fair share of online hate. In January, she clapped back at a troll who urged her to “fix them teeth.”

“With all due respect, I wish people like you would stop commenting crap like this. It’s not helping my confidence,” she responded, adding that she’s received similar comments from other followers. “I was trying to keep my confidence boosted and seeing comments about my chin or my teeth doesn’t help.”

She noted that dental work is an expensive process and doesn’t have the funds for the procedure at the moment.