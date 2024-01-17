1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton reveals she’s a “lesbian” and “kinda stopped” dealing with men following the death of her husband, Caleb Willingham.

The TLC personality, 37, was asked about her sexual orientation via a Q&A session on TikTok on Tuesday, January 16, to which she responded that she used to say she “was pansexual.”

“I kinda stopped messing with guys after my husband passed. So, I’m like lesbian,” Tammy said in her video response. “Love is love. Everybody deserves love … I am just a lover.”

Tammy introduced her relationship with her late husband during season 4 of 1000-Lb. Sisters, which premiered on TLC in January 2023. Their pair met at the same Ohio-based weight loss center and got engaged within one month of dating in October 2022. They tied the knot that November.

The newly married couple were soon separated as the YouTube personality hit her weight loss goal and qualified for bariatric surgery, allowing her to move back to her Kentucky home as she continued her wellness journey. However, the move meant that her marriage to Caleb would become long-distance as he remained at the rehab center.

While Caleb was supposed to move to Kentucky following his release, Tammy’s husband died on June 30, 2023, at the age of 40. After becoming a widow, Tammy confirmed in a July 2, 2023, TikTok video that the marriage was in trouble before her husband died.

“I hate getting on here and letting everybody see me like this,” an emotional Tammy told fans, adding, “I’m having stages of grief. Yeah, we were having problems, but I loved that man. I still do.”

Season 5, which premiered in December 2023, documented the couple’s relationship following their nuptials as Tammy grew concerned about Caleb’s health as she felt he wasn’t being honest.

“I’m not gonna sugar coat everything, I’m still struggling with this eating thing,” Caleb admitted during a phone call with Tammy during the January 10 episode. “I don’t know how I’m getting this far out of control.”

He went on to drop the bombshell that he had just been hospitalized for six days in the hospital. “I’m not in the hospital [now],” Caleb clarified. “I went … My CO2 levels went back up, and they were talking about pneumonia.”

The 1000-Lb. Sisters star admitted in a confessional that she was shocked by the news but explained that his trach can cause infections and complications, which may have led to the urgent hospitalization. “I can’t believe that he didn’t tell me that they sent him to the hospital,” she told the cameras.

Despite the health scare, Caleb assured Tammy that he was focused on getting better. “I gotta take care of some business, get my health together,” he said. “That means not making you worry.”