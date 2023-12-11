Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Shannon

Youngest sister Alana paid tribute to Anna on Instagram, writing that it was “one post I wish I didn’t have to make.”

“Last night we all surrounded Anna with love & let her know it was okay to go. Unfortunately around 11pm Anna took her last breathe. Anna was in so much pain last night but now as a family we all know she is at peace now,” Alana began. “I really don’t know what to say as my heart is completely broken. Watching my 29 year old sister this last year battle this horrible disease hasn’t been easy. Anna was a fighter & still is.”

Alana also asked that the “Lord please wrap your arms” around Anna’s two daughters, Kaitlyn and Kylee, and the Shannon family.

“I’m so glad that you waited til i was home to take your last breath! I would’ve loved for you to get to see me graduate college but i know you will forever cheer me on in heaven! We will all make sure your legacy lives on forever,” Alana wrote. “And i promise to always make sure to celebrate our birthday like you never left! The sky looks a little bit different today. We will always love you Anna. You hit me hard with this one Anna but i know your in a better place now and pain free forever!”