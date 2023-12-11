Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell’s Family Remembers Her After Death: Tributes From Mama June and Sisters
Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, the oldest daughter of June “Mama June” Shannon, died at 29 years old on December 9, 2023, after a 10-month-long battle with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma. Mama June took to social media to share the tragic news one day later.
“With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us. She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM,” the reality star’s Instagram post read.
Following the announcement, Anna’s sisters, Alana, Jessica and Lauryn, took to Instagram with their own sweet tributes. Keep scrolling to see how the Shannon family remembered Anna.
