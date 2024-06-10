Who Is Eldridge Toney? Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell’s Husband

Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell wasn’t alone during her battle with cancer before her death in December 2023. The late TLC star was surrounded by family, friends and her husband Eldridge Toney. The pair ​started dating in 2017 and got married just months after Anna was first diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in 2023.

What Is Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell’s Husband Eldridge ​Toney’s Job?

In February 2020, Eldridge shared a photo via Instagram while working in construction. In the picture, Eldridge and a coworker were on opposite sides of a ladder, owned by Golden Construction, while fixing a sign on a building. It is unknown if he still works for the company.

When Did Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell and Eldridge ​Toney Get Married?

The ​couple tied the knot on March 4, 2023, in Wilkinson County, Georgia. Anna was diagnosed with adrenal carcinoma cancer two months prior.

Their nuptials were featured during a February 2024 episode of Mama June: Road to Redemption ​which aired close to their first wedding anniversary. Ahead of the episode’s premiere, Eldridge told People that he was debating ​about watching the episode alone because it was a “personal thing.”

“I think for the first time watching it, it might be good for me to watch it with other people who loved her,” he told the publication. “I have mixed feelings about it. I have joy in the sense of I get to rewatch the special moment between us two, and it’s also going to be heartbreaking in the same sense because [of] seeing how happy and healthy she was then [as] opposed to her final days.”

Anna and Eldridge knew they were going to get married years before they said “I Do.”

Eldridge Toney/ Instagram

“We’ve been together almost four years this month or next month,” she told The U.S. Sun in 2021. “It’s a hassle to deal with him and it’s a hassle to deal with me. He wants to marry me, but after my first marriage, I don’t really want to get married again, because you never know what will happen. I always tell him marriage is just a piece of paper saying ‘Hey you’re married.’”

Anna was previously married to ex-husband, Michael Cardwell, ​between 2014 ​to 2017.

Does Eldridge Tony Have Kids With Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell?

Anna was open about her fertility issues while talking to The U.S. Sun in 2021. The former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star revealed that she had four miscarriages and dilation and curettage (D&C) while trying to conceive a baby with Eldridge.

“It’s been a long bumpy road for us trying to have baby number three,” she told the site.

Eldridge and Anna may not have had a child together, but he was an amazing stepparent to Anna’s kids Kaitlyn Elizabeth and Kylee Madison.

Anna gave birth to Kaitlyn during a past relationship with an unidentified man and shared Kylee with Michael.

After Anna died, her mother, Mama June Shannon, received custody of Kaitlyn and Michael got full custody of Kylee.

That said, Eldridge remains an active parent in his stepdaughters’ lives. In April 2024, he sent off Anna’s eldest child to her first school dance and shared photos with the teen via Instagram.

“You’re growing up so fast! Your mom would have loved to see you off to your first school dance!” he captioned the post. “We all miss her daily and we know she is watching down on us all. I hope you have a great time and enjoy yourself.”