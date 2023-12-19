Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell’s ex-husband, Michael Cardwell, has sued her mother, June “Mama June” Shannon, for custody of daughter Kaitlyn following the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum’s death, In Touch can confirm.

Michael, who was married to Anna from 2014 to 2017, filed a lawsuit against June, 44, in a Georgia court on Sunday, December 17, after his ex-wife died at 29 years old on December 9 following a 10-month cancer battle, according to court documents obtained by In Touch on Tuesday, December 19. He is asking for custody of Kaitlyn, 11, whom Anna had in a previous relationship. Michael claimed that Kaitlyn’s father was a man named Caleb Clark, although the man allegedly never took a DNA test and has not supported Anna or Kaitlyn in any way.

Michael argued in the court docs that he has “fully and completely undertaken a permanent, unequivocal, committed, and responsible parental role” in Kaitlyn’s life and has “engaged in consistent caretaking of the child and established a bonded and dependent relationship with the child.” He claimed that this relationship with Kaitlyn was fostered by Anna.

Michael, who shared daughter Kylee, 8, with Anna and received custody of her after the reality star’s death, noted that his visitation schedule after he and Anna divorced included time with both Kaitlyn and Kylee. Additionally, he argued that he was and still is paying for Kaitlyn’s schooling.

He also pointed out Anna’s strained relationship with June, who took Kaitlyn in after Anna’s death and planned to become the pre-teen’s legal guardian, according to a December 12 report from TMZ.

Courtesy of Anna Cardwell/Facebook

“Anna has been raised by her maternal grandmother in Griffin, Georgia, since she was approximately eight years old and only returned to the home of June Shannon when she was 17,” the court docs read. “Anna has had a very sordid relationship with her mother throughout her life and went various periods of time without speaking to her. Likewise, June’s presence in the minor child’s life has been inconsistent.”

Michael concluded in his argument to the court, “Petitioner is the only living person that has shown a constant and continuous interest in the minor child’s well-being, and being in the custody of the petitioner will be in the child’s best interest.”

June was served the papers on December 17, according to the docs. However, June claimed in a statement to TMZ on Monday, December 18, that she was not served with any legal papers yet. She vowed to “see [Michael] in court” and insisted that Kaitlyn wanted to stay with her and her husband, Justin Stroud. June also claimed that it was Anna’s wish for Kaitlyn to stay with her.

“At the end of the day, the girls have lost their mother so why put them through this,” she concluded.

June announced Anna’s tragic death on December 10.

“With the breaking heart, we are announcing that [Anna] is no longer with us,” the mom of four wrote on Instagram. “She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12pm. She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months. She passed away with her family around her. We will be updating y’all with more information as we get it today. We love y’all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family [during] this difficult time.”

Kylee moved in with Michael after Anna’s death, per a plan that Anna allegedly made following her stage 4 adrenal carcinoma diagnosis in January, according to TMZ. The publication also noted that Eldridge Toney, whom Anna married nine months before her death, planned to remain involved in both Kaitlyn and Kylee’s life.