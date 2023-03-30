Fans first got to know Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell on the Toddlers and Tiaras spinoff, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. Though she’s been out of the reality TV spotlight for a while, TLC viewers have kept up with her life – including her relationships. Keep reading to find out details about Anna’s dating history, including her ex-husband and boyfriend.

Who Is Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell’s Husband?

Anna’s estranged husband is Michael Cardwell. The pair wed in May 2014 but separated in April 2017. Anna announced the former couple’s split in a statement posted to Facebook at the time.

“For those who hasn’t [sic] seen mine and Michael status we are separated it’s just a lot on both of us and have a lot to thinking about but this is only temporary right now but I love him and always will no matter where this goes so people I ask don’t be blowing up my inbox [please] and thank [you],” read the post.

Anna and Michael share one child together, daughter Kylee Madison, born 2015. She also has a child from a previous relationship, daughter Kaitlyn Elizabeth, born 2012.

Who Is Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell’s Boyfriend?

The former TLC personality has been in a relationship with Eldridge Toney since June 2017, according to her Facebook page.

Courtesy of Anna Cardwell/Instagram

Though the couple has been in a long-term relationship, Anna expressed that she’s in no rush to tie the knot after her previous marriage to Michael.

“You never know what will happen,” she told The Sun in June 2021, adding that she and her man wear promise rings. “I always tell him marriage is just a piece of paper saying, ‘Hey you’re married.’ I told myself if we make it past four years, then we can talk more about it.”

Do Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell and Eldridge Toney Have Kids?

Anna and Eldridge do not share any children together, but have been open about trying for a baby.

“We are trying to have a third child, and it’s been difficult. I’ve gone through four miscarriages and a D&C,” she told The Sun in June 2021. “It’s been a long bumpy road for us trying to have baby number three.”

She added at the time: “The last miscarriage was two days before Christmas, and I had to get a D&C done. It felt like I was giving birth, it was the worst pain of my life. It’s a really painful process, so I’m like you know, let’s give it one more try.”