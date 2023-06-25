A long time coming. Teen Mom OG alum Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra reunited with their eldest daughter, Carly, whom they placed for adoption in May 2009.

“Family,” Catelynn’s father, David Lowell, shared via Instagram Story on Saturday, June 24, over footage of three of the couple’s daughters walking hand in hand. “Big sister love,” he added with a red heart emoji.

In the clips, Carly, 14, is seen wearing a cute pink skirt and T-shirt as she walks through the park during her visit to Michigan.

The couple – who also share daughters Novalee, 8, Vaeda, 4, and Rya, 22 months – were first introduced to MTV fans during season 1 of 16 & Pregnant as Catelynn, 31, was pregnant with their firstborn. They ultimately chose Brandon and Teresa Davis as Carly’s adoptive parents and settled on an open adoption.

Over the years, Teen Mom viewers have been able to watch the blended family navigate the difficult relationships as Davis’ have been steadfast in their desire to keep their daughter off of television. Despite a complicated relationship, the reality stars – who tied the knot in 2015 – never gave up hope and continued to show their love for their eldest daughter.

“14 years ago this amazing little girl was born!” Catelynn captioned a series of throwback photos via Instagram on May 18. “Gosh if she only knew how many people she has touched and changed. Happy Birthday Carly. We love you so much!!!”

Cate and Tyler, 31, have been open about the struggles they’ve faced due to the decision they made as teenagers.

“When I am older and Carly is in her 20s or 30s, I’m blessed to be able to have a copy of my 16 and Pregnant episode that I can show her to … I mean, right there is like, I don’t even have to say too much,” she tole Entertainment Tonight in 2021, adding that she hasn’t rewatched the episode. “We can watch it. Then I can answer questions that she has because it was so 100 percent real.”

Speaking to their adoption counselor, Dawn Baker, during an April 2021 episode of TMOG, the pair opened up about not seeing Carly for two years due to COVID and struggling with not having a relationship with her.

“I want you to be able someday to say to Carly, ‘Hey, we sent you letters, we sent you cards, we sent texts, we tried to FaceTime.’ And hopefully, she’s going already know that because those things are going to become normative and she’s going to be a part of that process,” Dawn said. “You can’t expect a relationship unless you make the investment.”