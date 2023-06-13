1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton initially found fame alongside her sister, Tammy Slaton, after going viral on YouTube, and the pair became household names after their series debuted on TLC in January 2020. Following their mainstream success, Amy’s personal life has also been in the fast lane as she got married, divorced and welcomed two kids. Keep reading to get an update on Amy and see where she is now!

Is Amy Slaton Married?

Amy married her high school sweetheart, Michael Halterman, in 2019. The pair split in March 2023 after the mill operator filed for dissolution of marriage with children. Their separation date was listed as February 24, and at the time of the filing, Michael also requested a civil restraining order.

The order required them to stay more than 500 feet from each other or each other’s residences. It also barred the reality TV couple from making public statements or social media posts about their divorce. Any communication between Michael and Amy was also required to go through a court-approved application.

Does Amy Slaton Have Kids?

During her marriage to Michael, the pair welcomed their first son, Gage, in November 2020 and son Glenn in July 2022.

Following the divorce news, a Kentucky judge ruled on March 13, 2023, that the former couple will share temporary joint custody of their sons. According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Michael believed he deserved joint custody since he has “been in a caregiver role for the children since birth,” along with Amy.

A schedule between the exes was implemented to “maximize the amount of available parenting time.”

Where Is Amy Slaton Now?

Since the split, the reality TV personality has continued to stay focused on her weight loss goals, along with enjoying her nights out as a newly single woman.



Courtesy of Amy Slaton/Instagram

The mom of two recently had her slimmed-down figure on full display as she enjoyed performances by artists like the Ying Yang Twins and Method Man, at the ‘Spark in the Park’ music festival in Michigan. Weeks earlier, Amy enjoyed a Kevin Gates’ concert with Tammy, who is also rumored to have split with her husband, Caleb Willingham.