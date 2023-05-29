Family time! 1000-Lb. Sisters stars Tammy Slaton and Amy Slaton enjoyed a sisters’ night out. Their outing comes amid Tammy’s rumored split from her husband, Caleb Willingham, and Amy’s divorce from her estranged husband, Michael Halterman.

Amy, 35, took to Instagram on Sunday, May 28, to share several selfies from her night on the town with Tammy, 36.

Alongside a handful of solo selfies and snapshots with her older sister, the TLC personality explained in the caption that the pair attended a Kevin Gates concert together.

The reality stars appeared to be in good spirits and made silly faces – including sticking out their tongues and pouting their lips – while posing for the photos.

Rumors that Amy and Michael, 40, called it quits began to circulate in February when she reportedly moved out of their Kentucky home with their sons, Gage and Glenn. Michael filed for divorce from Amy on March 13, 2023, and their separation was listed as February 24, 2023, according to Kentucky court ​records obtained by In Touch.

A judge ruled the pair will share temporary joint custody of Gage, 2, and Glenn, 10 months, and will have a shared parenting schedule that will allow the former couple to “maximize the amount of available parenting time.”

Additionally, Amy and Michael were ordered not to come within 500 feet of each other and they must stay 500 feet away from each other’s residences. The pair – who tied the knot in 2019 – are also forbidden from making public statements about one another.

Meanwhile, fans have wondered if Tammy has split from Caleb following their nuptials in November 2022.

The pair met in an Ohio rehab facility and began a whirlwind romance. Three months after their wedding, Tammy was discharged from the facility when she reached her goal weight in February 2023. She then moved back to her native Kentucky, while Caleb remained in Ohio.

Several fans have noticed clues that seemingly point to their split since their romance became long-distance. In April, the YouTube personality changed her TikTok account name back to “Slaton” after previously listing it as “Willingham.”

Courtesy of Amy Slaton/Instagram

Another clue that hinted at their split came from an alleged post shared on Caleb’s private Facebook page. “If you were here only for my wife, then please delete me now,” his post allegedly read. “We are married by paper only right now. Her decision not mine. It was more than that. I’m hurt, mad, confused and alone even with others around.”

Despite the speculation, neither Tammy nor Caleb have publicly revealed the status of their relationship.