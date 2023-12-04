90 Day Fiancé fans were introduced to Shekinah Garner when she made her franchise debut on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way alongside Sarper Güvenn. After viewers watched her relocate from California to Turkey in order to be with Sarper, fans are now wondering where she is living after filming wrapped up.

Where Does ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Shekinah Live?

Shekinah appears to still be living in Turkey. The TLC personality frequently posts on social media, and she shared a photo of herself in Istanbul, Turkey, via Instagram in November 2023. The post documented her visit to plastic surgeon Alpaslan Yildirim’s office.

“@estetik_burun has the most beautiful office! Anyone know what natural stone this is behind me?” she captioned the snapshot. “I’m obsessed with it.”

While Shekinah hasn’t confirmed exactly where she’s living, she likely has been traveling back and forth between Turkey and Los Angeles to see her teenage daughter when she’s not in boarding school.

How Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Shekinah and Sarper Meet?

The couple met when Shekinah was on vacation in Turkey with a friend and she downloaded a dating app, where she matched with Sarper. The pair instantly hit it off when they met for their first date, while Shekinah explained during her debut episode that she appreciated that Sarper put effort into his appearance.

“You know how people usually say, ‘You had me at hello?’ Sarper had me at highlighter,” the reality star said in a confessional. “He was wearing highlighter on our first date. And I noticed it down the bridge of his nose, and I was like, ‘This man is wearing makeup. He’s wearing makeup on a date with me. That is so cute!’”

Shekinah added that Sarper is “everything that [she’s] looked for” in a partner. “He’s sweet, he’s thoughtful, he’s really caring and our sex life is just, like, out of this world. It’s insane,” she gushed.

The couple took a major step in their relationship when they decided that the aesthetician would move to Turkey to pursue their relationship in person. “My attraction and connection with Sarper is so strong that I’m willing to leave this entire life that I’ve built in Los Angeles to go and be with him,” Shekinah explained.

Are ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Shekinah and Sarper Still Together?

Shekinah and Sarper are going strong after filming of season 5 wrapped. They have an active joint Instagram account, where they regularly share updates with fans about what they’re up to.

Courtesy of Shekinah Garner and Sarper Guven/Instagram

“Happy anniversary to the love of my life. One year ago today one swipe right changed our lives forever. So much has happened in this one year … sometimes it feels like we have been together for ten! We aren’t perfect but we are constantly evolving and growing and becoming better, and that’s what matters most,” the couple captioned a video that featured several photos from their first year together in November 2023. “Thank you to the universe for putting us in the same place at the same time so that we could be together in this lifetime.

The caption concluded, “If you haven’t found your person, your soulmate, your twin-flame yet… we are proof that it’s possible, don’t give up.”