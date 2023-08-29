90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 introduced a brand new couple halfway through the season: Shekinah Garner and Sarper Güven. After meeting Sarper in his native Turkey, Shekinah quickly fell in love and felt ready to move her life to his country after only five months of dating. However, this meant Shekinah would leave her daughter behind, which raised many fans’ eyebrows.

Who Is Shekinah Garner on ‘90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’?

Shekinah made her debut on the August 28 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5. The 41-year-old Los Angeles native explained that she met Sarper while on a trip to Turkey with a girlfriend.

“I downloaded a dating app to see what Turkish men are like,” she said. After matching with Sarper, they met up for a date and clicked. Shekinah was impressed by Sarper’s love of makeup, as he wore highlighter on their date.

“I noticed it down the bridge of his nose, and I was like, ‘This man is wearing makeup. He’s wearing makeup on a date with me. That is so cute!’” she added.

Though Shekinah went back home, she maintained contact with Sarper and returned to Turkey two months later. She said that he was “everything” she’s “looked for” in a man. After five months of dating, her feelings for him were so strong that they discussed the possibility of her moving to Turkey full-time, leaving her work as an aesthetician, her friends and her daughter behind.

Who Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Shekinah’s Daughter?

Shekinah has so far kept information about her daughter mostly under wraps, so her name and age are unclear. She has not appeared on Shekinah and Sarper’s joint Instagram account, and Shekinah’s personal account is currently private. However, Shekinah did mention to her friends in her debut episode that her daughter was “off at boarding school,” so she felt comfortable moving to Turkey.

Courtesy of Shekinah Garner/Instagram

This didn’t sit right with some fans who took to social media to express their disapproval. “Shekinah doesn’t care about leaving her daughter at boarding school?” one fan tweeted with red flag emojis. Another wrote, “Shekinah has known Sarper for 5 months & in that small amount of time she has decided to move to Turkey. & leave her daughter in the US. I have questions.”

Did Shekinah Move to Turkey Without Her Daughter?

Shekinah and Sarper appear to still be together and living in Turkey following their season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. They have been posting frequently on their joint Instagram account, with Istanbul, Turkey, sometimes tagged as the location. However, it’s unclear if Shekinah’s daughter is also in Turkey or still in the U.S.

Fans will have to wait and see how Shekinah and Sarper’s relationship unfolds on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. New episodes air on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.