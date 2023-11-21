90 Day Fiancé stars Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo had an emotional end to their relationship as Yohan moved out of their shared home.

During the Monday, November 20, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Yohan, 33, revealed that he decided the relationship was over for good after he fought with Daniele, 43, over rent money. Though the former couple joined forces to pass out holiday gifts to the children in their neighborhood, they were not on good terms when Yohan left their house to move back in with his mother.

In the midst of a heated fight, Daniele told Yohan that he could only take with him the clothes that he owned before their relationship began. Meanwhile, Yohan told his estranged wife that he would be taking their dog and stormed out of the house with the canine as Daniele cried. Feeling overwhelmed with emotion, she kicked the camera crew out of the house.

The start of Daniele and Yohan’s breakup played out during the November 13 episode. When Daniele asked Yohan if he had his portion of the rent money, the Dominican Republic native said he didn’t, which led to an argument about both parties spending too much money in the relationship. Daniele then asked Yohan if he wanted to end their marriage.

“Yes, I’m leaving. I’m not staying here,” Yohan told the yoga instructor, and she admitted that their relationship felt like it was already over.

TLC

One month prior to their split, the reality stars had a blowout fight over Yohan stealing money from Daniele, as seen in the October 30 episode. The former history teacher discovered that Yohan made four ATM withdrawals using her bank card, totaling out to $160, without her permission. When she confronted Yohan, he initially denied taking the money. However, he later admitted the truth and said he assumed it would be OK because they were married. Daniele was upset that he lied in the first place.

“This has nothing to do with the amount of money that he took out,” she said. “I wouldn’t even mind him taking money out the bank if he needed it. The problem is that I asked him if he took it and he said no. That’s where I’m really scared.”

Daniele responded to the betrayal by telling Yohan that he needed to either pay her back or move out of their house. In turn, he told Daniele that he would only leave if she paid back his portion of the rent money, which made Daniele feel like he was only with her for her money.

Daniele and Yohan made their debut on 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 2, where they shared their story of meeting while Daniele was on vacation in the Dominican Republic. Despite having communication problems and disagreements over where they would live, the two got married in 2021. They faced yet another disagreement on The Other Way this season as Daniele hesitated to help Yohan get a green card for their move to the U.S.

“For right now, I feel like it makes more sense to apply for the tourist visa because I think applying for a green card requires an unbelievable amount of commitment and trust from both of us,” she said in the September 11 episode during a visit to a lawyer to discuss Yohan’s options. “And I don’t feel like we are at a place in our relationship where we really have that 100 percent now.”