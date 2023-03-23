Wish granted. Jersey Shore fans have begged Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola to return to the show ever since her season 6 exit in 2012. Although it seemed like her reality TV days were over, the New Jersey native announced her return in March 2023. Keep reading to find out when Sammi will appear on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation!

When Did Sammi Giancola Announce Her Return to ‘Jersey Shore’?

The Sweetheart Styles founder announced she was returning to the hit MTV show in the most Sammi way ever – by posting a selfie.

“OK, I can finally say … I’m backkkk [sic]!” she captioned her March 12, 2023, announcement via IG.

Has Sammi Giancola’s ‘Jersey Shore’ Costars Reacted to Her Return?

The business owner’s costars hyped up her TV comeback in the comments section, including Deena Nicole Cortese, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Angelina Pivarnick.

“LETSSSSS GOOOOOO BABE [fire emojis],” Angelina commented, while Mike wrote, “We have a Situation.”

When Is Sammi Giancola Appearing on ‘Jersey Shore’?

It has yet to be announced what season Sammi will appear on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. However, she was seen filming with the crew in a Sunday, March 19, TikTok video.

In the clip, the reality stars were partying in a club in Atlantic City while supporting costar Pauly D, who was performing a DJ set. Sammi was filmed dancing behind the DJ booth alongside Deena and Jenni “JWoww” Farley.

Fans gushed over Sammi’s reunion with her Jersey Shore family in the comments section.

“Samantha looks gorgeous,” one fan wrote, while a second person commented, “I’d love to know which episode [Sammi] comes back on!”

A third online user wrote, “So nice seeing Sam back with her roomies!”

When Did Sammi Giancola Leave ‘Jersey Shore’?

Sammi was a Jersey Shore cast member during seasons 1 to 4 but did not return for season 5. However, she came back for the show’s sixth season at the end of 2012.

After the series finale, Sammi continued her on-again, off-again relationship with former costar and ex Ronnie Ortiz-Magro – who left the show in April 2021 to focus on his mental health. The pair called it quits for good in 2014.

When the show’s reboot, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, premiered in 2018, Sammi chose not to join her former fist-bumping costars.

“I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and my relationship,” she wrote via Instagram in March 2018, referencing her ex-fiancé Christian Biscardi. “I am not the same as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially toxic situations. However, it was a difficult decision as I love my roomies. I’ve decided to focus on me, my future and what truly makes me happy. I will forever be grateful to Jersey Shore and everything it has brought to me!”