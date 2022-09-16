Heading toward the smush room again? Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick‘s non-stop flirting with one another on the current season of the MTV show is a “fun joke,” costar Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi exclusively tells In Touch.

“Vingelina” has gone through a rollercoaster of feelings toward one another throughout their time on the hit MTV show. From getting physically intimate during season 2 of Jersey Shore to practically hating each other, it’s safe the two have plenty of tension.

“We like to peer pressure them to hook up. We think it’s weird and gross, but at the same time, we’re here for it and we want it,” Snooki, 34, says, while promoting her new Cheez-It Reality TV Collector’s Cheddition boxes. “We’re trying our best to make it happen. I know the fans wanna see it, but I mean, I don’t know. It’s really hard. We’re trying to push them to do it, but I don’t know if it’s going to happen.”

Courtesy of Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi/Instagram

The MTV icons are seemingly all on board to ship their costars as a couple. During a recent episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 5, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino admitted he could see a hookup “happening” between Vinny and Angelina during an episode of Family Vacation in September.

While celebrating Pauly D’s girlfriend Nikki Hall’s birthday, the Staten Island native and Vinny, 34, not only sat next to each other, but engaged in steamy conversation.

“Vinny’s single. Angelina’s single. Vinny had sex with Angelina, and it might happen again,” Pauly D, 42, said in a confessional, before noting that the pair chose to sit next to each other at the dinner. “I don’t feel like there’s anything wrong with it, so why wouldn’t they?”

Angelina, 36, who’s newly single following her split from ex- husband Chris Larangeira, is single and ready to mingle. She filed for divorce from her ex in January 2021. However, the former pair reconciled in hopes to give their marriage another chance and even attended the MTV Movie and TV Awards together in June 2021.

Both Angelina and Chris, 43, were accused of cheating on one another, which led to him filing for divorce from the reality star in January 2022 for “irreconcilable differences,” before finalizing in May.

“I thought things were gonna change and they didn’t change,” Angelina revealed during a June 2022 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. “They actually got worse. I’m ready for this divorce.”