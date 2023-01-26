Bad blood? Not only has Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola declined to participate in the Jersey Shore spinoff, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, since its 2018 premiere, but she also seemingly doesn’t want a relationship with some of her former costars.

“I’m still blocked,” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi told Us Weekly during a January 2023 chat ahead of the season 6 premiere.

While Snooki appeared to be the only star who was banned from viewing or communicating with Sammi via social media, Jenni “JWoww” Farley chimed in saying, “I’m probably gonna be [blocked] after today.”

The Snooki Shop owner previously opened up about being blocked by her former costar during an interview with E! News in September 2022.

“We tried to get her back [on the show] like two years ago, all of us texting her saying, ‘Come for one dinner. Why not?'” Nicole told the outlet. “And she’s just always like, ‘No, I’ll never do that show again.’ We didn’t want to push it.”

Snooki went on to say that she reached back out more recently but her messages weren’t going through.

“I went to go message her a while ago and she blocked me,” the reality star said. “I don’t know what I did. It’s unfortunate because we would love for her to come back. She’s a part of the show. I feel like it’s not full unless all of us are there. It’s sad.”

The Chilean native’s costars have also weighed in on the subject with Mike Sorrentino telling TooFab he doesn’t “know why Sammi blocked Snooki.”

“I heard the thing about Nicole, that’s wild! That’s definitely juicy right there,” The Situation said in January 2023. “I think she recently blocked her again, to be honest with you.”

Mike added that he believes “[Sammi] blocked her and then unblocked her,” noting that after news of the ordeal broke, the Sweetheart Styles owner possibly unblocked Snooks.

“Then obviously, once it subsided, she blocked her again, which is crazy,” he claimed.

Sammi, Snooki and Sitch were thrust into superstardom when they joined the cast of MTV’s Jersey Shore in 2009. The trio – along with costars JWoww, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Vinny Guadagnino, Paul Delvecchio and Angelina Pivarnick – moved into a home in New Jersey’s Seaside Heights and lived out their wild 20s on camera. While Sammi was the only of the original castmates who decided not to join the 2018 reboot, Ronnie has also since stepped away from the series.

Season 6 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation premieres Thursday, January 26, at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.