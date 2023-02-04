Tension? Jersey Shore alum Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola seemingly threw shade at her former costar Jenni “JWoww” Farley in response to a joke Jenni made about getting “blocked.”

During a Thursday, February 2, appearance on the “BFFs” podcast, JWoww, 36, sat down with costar Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and talked about a TikTok video that was previously shared by influencer Alix Earle, which Sammi, 35, commented under.

“Ultra chic Jersey Shore,” the former reality TV star wrote under the clip. In response, JWoww admitted during the podcast she was shocked that Sammi had anything to say.

“Alix said that she took her dress from me. I was so flattered,” the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast member began, according to a TikTok video shared by the podcast’s verified account on Friday, February 3. “So, this is gonna get me blocked … unfortunately. Under her TikTok, she was saying, like, ‘Oh, I wanted to be Jenni.’ But the thing that I got kinda taken back was Sammi commented under it. And I was like, ‘Oh, I thought you don’t like Jersey Shore anymore.’ That’s gonna get me blocked.”

TikTok

Sammi reacted to the clip in the comments section, writing, “Aw, man, guess I can’t comment about Jersey Shore anymore,” alongside an eye-rolling emoji and a heart-faced emoji.

Less than one month prior, the two Snooki & JWoww alumni opened up to Us Weekly about Snooki getting banned from communicating with Sammi.

“I’m still blocked,” Snooki, 35, revealed, whereas JWoww chimed in to say, “I’m probably gonna be [blocked] after today.”

Fellow Jersey Shore star Deena Cortese also weighed in on the conversation about the cast’s relationship with the Sweetheart Styles founder.

“I think it’s safe to say Sammi is no longer wanting to do this,” Deena, 36, explained to the outlet on January 24. “She’s just living her best life.”

Snooki made headlines in September 2022 when she revealed to E! News that her former castmate blocked her on social media, noting that she didn’t “know what [she] did” to cause that disconnect from Sammi.

“We tried to get her back [on the show], like, two years ago, all of us texting her saying, ‘Come for one dinner. Why not?’” Nicole recalled. “And she’s just always like, ‘No, I’ll never do that show again.’ We didn’t want to push it. … I went to go message her a while ago, and she blocked me.”

Despite the communication detachment, the Snooki Shop owner admitted that she and the rest of the cast “would love for her to come back” on the hit MTV series.

“She’s a part of the show,” Snooki continued. “I feel like it’s not full unless all of us are there. It’s sad.”